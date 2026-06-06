The Offspring 'Let The Good Times Roll' With Electric Callboy

(PAA) Electric Callboy are back with another dose of beautifully unhinged chaos. Today, the German genre-defying six-piece release their new single "Let The Good Times Roll," featuring legendary punk rock group The Offspring. Blending the band's signature mix of crushing riffs, massive pop hooks, electronic flourishes, and tongue-in-cheek energy, the track serves as the latest preview of their forthcoming album TANZNEID, due August 7 via Century Media Records.

The song arrives alongside a wildly entertaining music video filmed in Los Angeles that doubles down on everything fans have come to expect from Electric Callboy: over-the-top humor, high-energy performances, and plenty of surprises. The clip features memorable cameos from comedian and television personality Howie Mandel, actor and comedian Brian Posehn, and metal icon John Goblikon, who each embrace the band's absurd universe with enthusiasm.

Speaking on the collaboration, Electric Callboy shared: "The Offspring have been one of the bands that shaped us from the very beginning. Their music was part of our lives long before Electric Callboy even existed, so having Dexter on this song honestly feels surreal. 'Let The Good Times Roll' is everything we love about loud, fun and energetic music, and getting to share that with one of our biggest inspirations makes this a really special moment for us."

Dexter Holland adds: "When Electric Callboy sent us the track, it immediately put a grin on our faces. It's energetic, unpredictable and doesn't take itself too seriously - exactly the kind of spirit we've always loved about punk and rock music. I had a blast being part of 'Let The Good Times Roll' and can't wait for everyone to hear it.

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