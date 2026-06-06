Theory Of A Deadman Share 'Winnebago (Lay Low)' Video

(Freeman) Following the success of their recent single "Barricade," chart-topping veterans Theory Of A Deadman are proud to announce their new EP, 'Part 1: Funeral Songs,' set for release on September 4, 2026 via ONErpm.
Marking a new chapter for the band, comprising Tyler Connolly, Dave Brenner, Dean Back, and Joe Dandeneau, the upcoming EP delivers their signature mix of gritty riffs, anthemic hooks, and unfiltered lyricism with a renewed sense of urgency.
To celebrate the announcement and offer fans another taste of what's to come, the band also shares their new track, "Winnebago (Lay Low)," alongside a music video, available to view below.
Frontman Tyler Connolly shares:"'Winnebago (Lay Low)' is the epitome of the anti bar song. The F around and find out sing along. As I get older I realize that it really is better to just stay home.
"This song is among other anthems we recorded for our upcoming Ep 'Funeral Songs' which is a Prt 1 of 2, and after all these years we've finally been able to focus on less songs and release more often like small batches of fine Kentucky Bourbon."
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