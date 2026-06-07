Become A Beer Roadie For Iron Maiden's Trooper West Coast IPA

(FunHouse) The Lagunitas Brewing Company is inviting craft beer and music fans to apply for its first-ever Beer Roadie position: an all-expenses-paid, limited-time role that offers a hands-on Trooper West Coast IPAtraining as it rolls out alongside the USA leg of Iron Maiden's Run For Your Lives World Tour, kicking off in New Jersey on September 5.

Inspired by the idea that passion shouldn't be something you clock out of, especially when 62% of employees globally say they still hide parts of themselves at work (Forbes, 2025), the Beer Roadie role rewards fans who live their love of music and beer out loud. Aspiring Beer Roadies can throw their hat in the ring to join the tour beginning June 6 by visiting at BeerRoadie.com.

"Beer Roadie isn't about climbing a ladder - it's about stepping out of the grind and into something real," said Hannah Dray, Chief Marketing Officer at Lagunitas Brewing Company. "This is a hands‑on chance to learn about craft beer, connect with the community, and jump right into where great beer and great music meet. There's a seat at our bar for everyone, and we can't wait to see who joins our crew this summer as our first‑ever Beer Roadie."

The Beer Roadie will work alongside Lagunitas brewers and beer educators, learning how Trooper West Coast IPA is brewed, handled, and served, then take that knowledge on the road to Eddie's Dive Bar pre‑show pop‑up events at select Run for Your Lives Tour stops.

This isn't a traditional concert road crew role, though. Beer Roadie is a serious, beer‑first stewardship position, rooted in Lagunitas' belief that great beer deserves passion, curiosity, and respect - especially when paired with a fanbase as devoted as Iron Maiden's. Along the way, the Beer Roadie will serve as an ambassador for Trooper West Coast IPA, sharing the story behind the beer and helping fans experience it at its best.

This latest release in the Trooper Beer series brings that history into bold new territory. Created in partnership with Lagunitas, Trooper West Coast IPA is a modern take on the style with real attitude, pungent, resinous, and bursting with flavor. Brewed with Krush hops and clocking in at 6.6% ABV, it hits the sweet spot between intensity and drinkability, offering a fresh expression that speaks to longtime hop lovers and new drinkers alike.

Applicants hoping to land the coveted Lagunitas Beer Roadie role must submit a 30-second video at BeerRoadie.com answering one simple question: "What would make you the ideal candidate as the Trooper Beer Roadie?" Entries will be narrowed to three finalists, who will be interviewed by the Lagunitas selection committee before one winner is chosen to receive training at Lagunitas' headquarters, before hitting the road for select tour stops. Videos must be uploaded before 11:59 PM on July 7, 2026.

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