Jimmy Eat World Reunite With Mark Trombino For Bleed American Breakdown

(kelleemack) Arizona rock icons Jimmy Eat World are releasing a track-by-track video series titled "Bleed American Breakdown" via their official YouTube illuminating their 2001 highly acclaimed album, Bleed American, with legendary producer and friend Mark Trombino.

It had been over 20 years since Mark and Jimmy Eat World set foot in a studio together, so the 25th anniversary of Bleed American seemed like perfect timing for him to get back behind the console with Jim, Rick, Tom, and Zach to discuss each song from the album that changed everything for the band, along the way unearthing fun new tidbits about the recording process and individual performances.

Filmed at NRG Studios in North Hollywood, CA, in April 2026, the videos will be released in album order. Up first is the title track, "Bleed American," which was released on June 5, 2001, via DreamWorks Records - 25 years ago today!

Bleed American was recorded in Los Angeles, CA, in the fall of 2000 with Trombino, who had also produced the band's first two studio albums, Static Prevails (1996) and Clarity (1999).

Following the success of the 2021 global livestream series, Phoenix Sessions, Jimmy Eat World reconnected with co-directors Keith Koenig of Distiller Works and Sam Shapiro of The VSRL Company to create the video series "Bleed American Breakdown."

Related Stories

Jimmy Eat World Reunite With Mark Trombino For Bleed American Breakdown

Jimmy Eat World Launching Bleed American 25th Anniversary Tour

Steve Aoki Reimagines Jimmy Eat World's Classic 'The Reason'

Jimmy Eat World's The Something(s) Loud EP Coming On Vinyl

News > Jimmy Eat World