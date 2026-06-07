The 69 Eyes Deliver 'I Survive'

(Freeman) Finnish rock band The 69 Eyes is thrilled to announce the release of the new EP 'I Survive,' out now via BLKIIBLK. The previously unreleased track "In The Misery," along with an official visualizer, is also available now.

Jyrki 69 commented: "That is biker rock by The 69 Eyes! Sons Of Anarchy was the biggest tv show those days when we recorded that track, and naturally inspired us a lot too. That was recorded with Slayer & Megadeth producer Matt Hyde in LA in 2009".

Once you've survived the 80's rock scene, you become unstoppable - and THE 69 EYES are living proof. Formed in Helsinki in 1989 and still going strong with the same line-up some four decades later, the Helsinki Vampires have earned their legendary status.

In a world with fewer and fewer true believers in leather jackets, midnight sunglasses, and low-slung guitars, THE 69 EYES keep the Johnny Thunders flame burning like an endless sleazy club night back in the days.

Their biggest hit, "Lost Boys" from 2005, was made into an iconic music video by MTV's Jackass star and skater Bam Margera and remains on annual Halloween rock playlists.

One foot on glam, another one on goth, THE 69 EYES have released thirteen albums, reaching gold and platinum and a mainstream status in their native Finland, where they are signed to Gabi Hakanen's Vallila Music House. Their previous studio album, 'Death Of Darkness,' was released in 2023, and they have been touring without any notable breaks all over the world for the last twenty years.

Vocals, a lead and a rhythm guitar, a bass, and drums are the classic rock band line-up. THE 69 EYES have that magic on stage that is needed for these elements to carry on beyond the rock'n'roll dreams, theirs and their cult following. Watch the visualizer below and order the EP here

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