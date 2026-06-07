Voivod Releases New Live Album 'Symphonique' Featuring Quebec Symphony Orchestra

(Freeman) After more than 40 eventful years of existence, Canada's progressive sci-fi metal innovators Voivod return with 'Symphonique,' a special live release together with the Quebec Symphony Orchestra, out now via Century Media Records.

'Symphonique,' which functions like an epic piece of cinema, showcases VOIVOD's pioneering futuristic metal with the strains of a symphony orchestra, and features a carefully curated Voivod best-of setlist composed of 12 songs across 73 minutes, recorded live on June 4th, 2025, at the Grand Theâtre in Quebec City, Canada.

Today, a next appetizer for 'Symphonique' can now be seen in a visualizer created by Luc Leclerc / Above The Void, featuring background animation by Sebastien Fournier / Cirkus Animation for the song "The Unknown Knows (Symphonique)".

Voivod's drummer and founding member Michel "Away" Langevin comments on 'Symphonique': "This live album with the Quebec Symphony Orchestra is a longtime dream turned reality. Thankfully, we will experience it again in 2027 with the Orchestre Symphonique du Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, right in the region where VOIVOD formed back in 1983. We wish to take this show across the globe with local orchestras one day, but in the meantime, I hope you will enjoy this epic release. It's the closest we've ever come to sounding like a dystopian sci-fi movie soundtrack, another dream of ours!"

Watch the Visualizer for "The Unknown Knows (Symphonique)" below:

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