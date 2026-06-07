Watch The Haunt's 'Alone On Your Planet' Video

(The Syndicate) Alt-rock sibling duo The Haunt, Anastasia Grace Haunt on vocals and Maxamillion "Max" Haunt on vocals and guitar, return with their explosive new single "Alone On Your Planet," offering the latest glimpse into their forthcoming album.

Produced with the band's signature blend of raw intensity and cinematic atmosphere, the track pairs deep, driving riffs with soaring melodies and emotionally charged performances.

The dynamic chemistry between Anastasia and Max creates a powerful balance of vulnerability and aggression, pulling listeners into a dark, immersive world that feels both haunting and anthemic. The Haunt continue to push their sound into heavier, more expansive territory while holding onto the emotional edge that sets them apart.

"Alone On Your Planet" follows "Favorite Way To Die" and "Ghost", establishing this new era of The Haunt and builds on the momentum of the band's debut full-length New Addiction, a relentless alt-rock release that confronted depression, anxiety, dead-end relationships, and the pressure-cooker realities of modern life. Produced by John Feldmann (Blink-182, Good Charlotte, The Used), the album's impact has only continued to grow through standout singles including "Own Me," "Going Under," "Bad Omen," "Teeth," "New Addiction," and "Masochistic Lovers" (feat. Craig Mabbitt of Escape the Fate). For more details on the upcoming album release, follow The Haunt on socials.

The Haunt recently wrapped a UK/EU headline run, bringing their signature chaos and catharsis to the live stage, and they brought that same momentum to North America on The Hollow Crown Tour. The tour kicked off on March 19 in San Antonio and before wrapping on April 18, where they shared the stage with MISSIO, WesGhost, and ThxSoMch.

Florida siblings Anastasia and Maxamillion Haunt have been making music together since childhood, forming their first band in 2015 over a shared love of hard rock, garage rock, and blues influences like Amy Winehouse and The White Stripes. By the time Anastasia was just 12, they were already playing clubs across Florida and soon touring internationally with acts like Palaye Royale. Eventually adopting the name The Haunt to reflect the darker, more visceral edge of their sound, the duo quickly earned acclaim-Kerrang! praised their "gothic edge, flashes of punk vibrancy and riot grrrl attitude," while Rock Sound named them a Breakout Artist. Their steady stream of singles and EPs has amassed more than 40 million streams and fueled a rapidly growing global fanbase. Following the release of New Addiction, The Haunt toured extensively, appearing at festivals including Download, Louder Than Life, and Rock for People while selling out shows across the U.S., U.K., and Europe.

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