I Am The Avalanche Unleash New Single 'I'm Not Dead (I Just Blinked And Never Saw The Light Again)'

(Clarion Call) I Am The Avalanche have premiered a lyric video for their song "I'm Not Dead (I Just Blinked And Never Saw The Light Again)", which is the latest single from the band's new album "THE HORROR SHOW".

The band had the following to share about the single: "During the pandemic, Vinnie was developing this song with Chris Todd [Drummer of Common Sage] for a different and ultimately unrealized project. So Vinnie brought it over to Avalanche world and the result is this sh*t-scorcher of a tune. Please enjoy."

Its first full-length offering in six years - along with being the band's most expansive and textural album to date - THE HORROR SHOW is a collection of songs forged in grief, courage, and the refusal to stand still. Written largely in the wake of frontman Vinnie Caruana's profound personal loss, the album explores friendship, mortality, love, and resilience with a deeper emotional weight than ever before, all while embracing total creative freedom.

22 years into their career, I AM THE AVALANCHE are making the most powerful music of their lives with THE HORROR SHOW, the band's fifth full-length album and Equal Vision Records debut. The heart of THE HORROR SHOW beats in the wake of unimaginable loss. "Experiencing ultimate loss will change you on a cellular level," says frontman Vinnie Caruana. "About 75% of the lyrics were written after my best friend passed away suddenly and unexpectedly."

Rebuilding from that devastation brought a new perspective. "You find courage you didn't know you had," he reflects. "Courage ... that was his last gift to me."

While the record confronts grief, it is not defined by it. Across 11 tracks, I AM THE AVALANCHE explore various personal themes with the same urgency that has fueled them since day one, but this time drawn from a deeper emotional well than ever before. It's reflected in Caruana's lyric writing but embraced by the whole band. "We go to a lot of new places, musically," Caruana explains. "There are no rules or constraints. Complete freedom to create and push our music forward."

That sense of freedom is everywhere - on the driving title track "THE HORROR SHOW," the raw defiance of "LAUGHING AND BLEEDING," the fragility of "5:55," the life-affirming radiance of "I'M NOT DEAD...," the punishing force of "TRUE LEGENDS NEVER DIE," and the shimmery glow of "ALIVE ON 14th STREET." It's an album made with the visceral understanding that life can change in an instant and nothing should be left unsaid.

Out of that tribute comes a duality: THE HORROR SHOW holds grief and celebration side by side. In that, Caruana hopes this album can become a guide for anyone experiencing loss. "This record can become a lifelong companion for those who let it in," he says. "The message is simple: You are stronger than you think you are and you are not alone."

THE HORROR SHOW will be carried across the world as I AM THE AVALANCHE join tours in support before heading out on their own. For fans, it's a chance to see the band at the peak of their powers. For Caruana, it's another step forward in the process of healing. "My only hope is that performing these songs on stage will repair the part of my soul that broke during the writing process. If that doesn't happen, that's okay. I achieved my mission and I'll happily die tomorrow with a full and simultaneously broken heart," he admits. After years of survival, I AM THE AVALANCHE return with THE HORROR SHOW, aiming not just to endure but to thrive.

I AM THE AVALANCHE will be making the following appearances this summer. Dates below with more to be added soon.

JUNE

11 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents #

12 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts #

13 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom #

14 - Richmond, VA - The National +

16 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar #

17 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground #

18 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom %

19 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair #~

20 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg #~

JULY

08 - Belfast, UK - Voodoo @

09 - Dublin, IE - The Grand Social @

10 - Withington, UK - 2000 Trees Festival ^

12 - London, UK - New Cross Inn @

13 - Manchester, UK - The Deaf Institute @

14 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club @

16 - Glasgow, UK - Audio @

AUGUST

01 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues (Official Lollapalooza Aftershow Feat. The Story So Far)

SEPTEMBER

19 - Mesa, AZ - Within These Walls 2026 at the Nile Theater ^

# - Brandon Reilly of Nightmare of You, Make Do And Mend supporting

+ - supporting Thrice

% - supporting Yellowcard

~ - Brandon Reilly of Nightmare of You, Make Do And Mend, Crime In Stereo supporting

@ - Cold Years supporting

^ - festival date

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