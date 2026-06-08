Myth Math Celebrates Ozzy Osbourne On 'Lift'

(CPR) Myth Math (AKA Matthew S) today released "Lift," the cerebral yet deeply fun latest single previewing his forthcoming debut EP Tongues, due out on July 10th.

"This song is about my childhood memories of driving around in my uncle's white Toyota pickup truck," Matthew explains. "He blasted heavy metal on cassettes, and I felt empowered by my first immersion into a musical subculture. The slowed-down video of Ozzy Osbourne's band from 1981 is the perfect embodiment of that era and the freedom I sensed in the music. I can also see where my uncle got his hairstyle and cool demeanor."

In contrast to the EP's kinetic lead single "Deep Down" (ft. drums by Failure's Kellii Scott), "Lift" contains no samples and is the most straightforward track on the four song EP.

During its initial 15-year run, Illegal Art was more than just a record label-it dismantled preconceived notions of originality in music, what was "allowed" in the industry. Now, Matthew is pulling back the curtain on his identity and kickstarting a new chapter for the label, while launching a deeply personal project of his own with Myth Math's Tongues EP.

The decision to put Illegal Art on hiatus in late 2012 arose from many factors, not least of which was Matthew questioning his role and calling as the music landscape shifted. For years, Illegal Art's currency had been distribution for oftentimes guerilla-style releases pushing legal limits in recorded music. As the pivot from physical media to digital streaming began in full force, he abandoned the strain of running a business in favor of refocusing on his life in Chicago as a college professor and artist. Myth Math picks up where Illegal Art left off, blending samples with more live instrumentation and original composition than ever before. The four songs on Tongues are a culmination of years of transformation, with Matthew pivoting towards a more song-based approach and growing comfortable as a lyricist and vocalist. Though the EP's fluid, genre-less aesthetic may suggest otherwise, Matthew found himself most inspired by singer-songwriters like Sufjan Stevens and Jeff Tweedy.

A far cry from the electronic solo excursions of Matthew's past releases, Tongues was also shaped by his collaboration with a recent student of his, Mitchell Baker Martin. As his confidence with being a songwriter and lyricist increased, he and Martin began blending different approaches. "Deep Down" was a pure sample-based work, until Martin transcribed chords to match the samples and Matthew wrote new melodies and lyrics above them. "Without collaborators, this would have ended up much more experimental," Matthew adds. The Tongues EP sits at a perfect balance of forward-thinking and accessible, fitting for the life experiences that compelled Matthew to write these songs. "Maybe I grew disenchanted with hiding behind so many aliases," Matthew ventures of his new soul-baring music. "I became attracted to the idea of saying I'm just a person, with no illusion of a larger project."

Right now, if there's a guiding principle to what Matthew is doing with his own Myth Math work and the new Illegal Art, that's it-a continuing search for unknown horizons, to use music in ways you think are familiar, but will make you reconsider what you are hearing at every turn.

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