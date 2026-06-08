Watch Toadies' Video For Steve Albini Produced 'Damage'

(ET) Toadies share a new video today for 'Damage,' directed and edited by Justin Wilson and filmed live at Dallas' historic Longhorn Ballroom. The song is from the band's new studio album, The Charmer released last month.

It was recorded with Steve Albini at Electrical Audio in Chicago before his unfortunate passing. Albini's technique of capturing bands raw and live was the perfect match the for band's energy resulting in the classic Toadies sound.

The band are also in the midst of an extensive North American tour that will run through October including festival stops Louder Than Life, Aftershock, Hoochenanny Whiskey & Music and Festival, and Shadow Of The City at The Stone Pony. Support on select headlining dates comes from Vandoliers, Local H, Sparta, Olive Vox, and Emily Wolfe.

Toadies will also record a session for KEXP while stopping in Seattle for a sold out show at The Showbox on June 9. Clark Vogeler says "I'm particularly excited to play live on KEXP because it's one of the best places on the internet to discover and watch bands perform. I've watched so many of their sessions over the years, but I always find myself going back to revisit performances from Khruangbin, Aldous Harding, Big Thief, and Blonde Redhead. There's just so much great stuff in their archive."

Talking about playing live Vaden Lewis says" We've seen a great reaction to the new material. Folks seem to be eating it up, some even mouthing the words already!" He adds "We're here to entertain, to get your mind off work or whatever might be bothering you. But we also want people to walk away knowing that they're not alone. There is hope." He also says "Speaking for the whole band, I'd say we really enjoy playing music and hanging out together. I think it's pretty rare that 4 people spend this many years together and still look forward to touring. Add to that the joy on faces at our shows and how can you not enjoy it? It's the best job ever!"

Vogeler adds "It's been fun to add lights, backdrops and other production elements to our stage show. For a long time we thought we'd just let the music do the talking but lately we've wanted to bring a bigger more interesting show." Of the audiences he says "The big story on this Charmer tour is the youngsters. We've been seeing a whole lot of teenagers and twenty-somethings at the shows and every night and they're always the most excited people in the room. For a band that's been around way longer than these fans, that rules!"

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