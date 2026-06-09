Underoath, August Burns Red, Atreyu, As Cities Burn, and Emery Plot Tour

(BPM) Underoath have announced that they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their hit album "Define The Great Line" with some of the biggest shows of their career this fall.

The special anniversary tour kicks off on November 5 in St. Louis, with stops to follow in Las Vegas, Vancouver, Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and more, before wrapping up in the band's hometown of Tampa on December 18.

For this commemorative run, Underoath recruited long-time friends August Burns Red, Atreyu, As Cities Burn, and Emery - bands who have been there since the beginning. They look forward to celebrating not just decades of comradery, but also how far they have all come as August Burns Red, As Cities Burn, and Emery prepare to release new music.

Underoath's Chris Dudley shares: "What this album has meant to us, and so many others, over the past 20 years is hard to quantify. It gave us permission to be ourselves. It sent us around the world. It gave people the freedom to say (and scream) the things out loud they had buried deep. It will outlive us. We still play these songs on stage 20 years later and get those chills. The opportunity to devote an entire tour to presenting this album in the best way it ever has been, alongside friends we've had since before it was released, is going to be bucket list material for us."

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on June 9 at 12pm ET. Artist and additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale this Friday June 12 at 10am local time.

Prior to their massive fall tour, Underoath will be playing some of their most intimate shows in decades on the Van Tour To Vans Warped Tour, presented by Vans. Featuring special guests Held., the tour kicked off earlier this week and is hitting independent venues around the country as Underoath gets back in the van and back to their roots on the way to Vans Warped Tour in Washington, DC and Long Beach, CA.

Fans can also catch Underoath at Louder Than Life Festival, Four Chord Music Festival, Furnace Festival, Aftershock Festival, and Sick New World Festival this fall.

Van Tour To Vans Warped Tour w/ Held. Dates

June 9 - Savannah, GA @ Victory North

June 10 - Greenville, SC @ The Radio Room

June 11 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

June 14 - Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club

June 15 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy

July 13 - Gainesville, FL @ The Wooly

July 14 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

July 15 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live

July 17 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

July 18 - Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock

July 20 - Lubbock, TX @ Jake's Sports Cafe

July 22 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

July 23 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

July 27 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Hotel Monte Vista

July 28 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

July 29 - Roswell, NM @ The Liberty

July 31 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

August 1 - Springfield, MO @ The Venue on Sunset

August 2 - Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge

August 14 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre (w/Alexisonfire)

August 15 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre (w/Alexisonfire)

Define The Great Line 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

November 5 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

November 6 - Oklahoma City, MO @ The Criterion *

November 7 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center*

November 9 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

November 10 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA *

November 12 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

November 13 - TBA

November 14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *

November 16 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

November 17 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum *

November 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center *

November 21 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *

November 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

November 24 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

November 25 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

November 27 - TBA

November 28 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS ^#

November 29 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

December 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

December 3 - Lancaster, PA @ Freedom Hall ^

December 4 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center ^

December 5 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

December 6 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^

December 8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^

December 11 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ^

December 12 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues ^

December 13 - TBA

December 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

December 16 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^

December 18 - Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center ^

* - Indicates show with As Cities Burn

^ - Indicates Show with Emery

# - Atreyu not performing

Festival Performances

June 13 - Washington, D.C. @ Vans Warped Tour

July 25 - Long Beach, CA @ Vans Warped Tour

September 12-13 - Mexico City, MEX @ Vans Warped Tour

September 20 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

September 25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival

October 2 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

October 10-11 - Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Festival

October 24 - Fort Worth, TX @ Sick New World Festival

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