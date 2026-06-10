Jack White Announces New Album 'Frozen Charlotte'

(BHM) Jack White has announced the release of his forthcoming seventh studio album, Frozen Charlotte, arriving via Third Man Records on Friday, July 10. Alongside the announcement, White released the new single "Dollar Bill" which is available on all DSPs and streaming services.

The album will be available on black vinyl; a limited-edition "Zug Island Blue" as the Third Man Records exclusive vinyl; a limited-edition "Chrome" for the Jack White tour and webstore; and a limited-edition "Ice Blue" for independent record stores. The album will also be available on CD and cassette.

Earlier this week, White's label Third Man records premiered Third Man Release Lab, a free, two-part, behind-the-scenes online series that explores Third Man Records' creative approach to record releases and demystifies the album release process. Fans tuning into each Release Lab were unknowingly teased glitching album imagery, allusions to the Frozen Charlatan character, and listened to a "Dollar Bill" audio clip for the first time. Watch the Third Man Release Lab Part 1 and Part 2.

White will introduce fans to Frozen Charlotte on a wide-ranging 2026 world headline tour. North American dates begin July 10 with a sold-out show at Washington, DC's The Anthem and continue through a two-night stand at Atlanta, GA's Coca-Cola Roxy on November 20-21. Highlights include two-night runs in a number of cities, including Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Miami Beach, along with top-billed festival performances at East Aurora, NY's Borderland Festival (September 19) and Richmond, VA's Iron Blossom Music Festival (September 20). Support at Toronto, ON's RBC Amphitheatre on July 14 comes from Angine de Poitrine.

White and his longtime live band - Patrick Keeler (drums), Dominic Davis (bass), and Bobby Emmett (keys) - will also cross the Atlantic for a series of shows and headline festival appearances in Europe and the United Kingdom, including two-night stands at Paris, France's sold-out L'Olympia (June 13-14), Brussels, Belgium's sold-out Ancienne Belgique (June 16-17), London, UK's Eventim Apollo (August 25-26), and Dublin, Ireland's sold-out 3Olympia (September 1-2). In addition, White will travel to Asia for eagerly anticipated dates in Seoul, Shanghai, Istanbul, Turkey, at Babylon Soundgarden (August 23), and Almaty, Kazakhstan.

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