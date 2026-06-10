Mayday Parade Concluding Three-Part Album Trilogy With 'Sugar'

(The Syndicate) Mayday Parade announce Sugar, the third and final installment of their ambitious three-part album trilogy, due out July 24, bringing their 20th anniversary celebration to a close.

Accompanied by new single and official music video "Weekend Music," the forthcoming release completes a nearly two-year creative undertaking that has seen the band write, record and release nearly 30 songs while celebrating 20 years together.

Arriving alongside today's announcement, "Weekend Music" offers an early glimpse into Sugar's blend of nostalgia, reflection and forward momentum. Built around soaring melodies and one of the album's most uplifting moments, the song captures the emotional honesty and melodic craftsmanship that have defined Mayday Parade for two decades while continuing to push their sound forward.

Reflecting on the creation of "Weekend Music," lead vocalist Derek Sanders shares, "When we began working on Sugar - part three of a three album release - I started to get concerned that we had overextended ourselves. That the good ideas had run dry and needed more time to replenish. 'Weekend Music' is one of the songs that came together and put me at ease, it has the catchiness and complexity that I was looking for. It feels good to be able to create a song that we're proud of so deep into our career."

If Sweet showcased the band's most immediate and energetic instincts and Sad explored its more introspective side, Sugar serves as the culmination of both. Produced once again by longtime collaborators Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount, the 10-song collection finds Mayday Parade moving confidently through the many corners of their sound, balancing nostalgia, reflection and forward momentum while bringing the trilogy's overarching vision full circle.

Introduced by lead single "Weekend Music," Sugar highlights the melodic craftsmanship and emotional honesty that have defined the band's career for two decades. From the driving moodiness of "Lying To Myself" and the glossy groove of "Two Hearts" to the nostalgic punch of "Sweet Sad Sugar," the album celebrates both where Mayday Parade have been and where they're headed. The collection closes with "What Happens Next," a hypnotic and open-ended finale that serves as both a fitting conclusion to the trilogy and a statement of intent for the future.

The release arrives following a landmark period for the band. Over the last two years, Mayday Parade celebrated their 20th anniversary with their largest North American tour to date, performed around the world alongside All Time Low, Simple Plan, and Jack's Mannequin, returned to the Vans Warped Tour main stage, and independently released nearly 30 songs across Sweet, Sad and Sugar.

With more than 1.43 billion streams, gold and platinum certifications, and a catalog that helped shape a generation of emo, pop-punk, and alternative fans, Mayday Parade continue to evolve while remaining true to the songwriting, ambition and connection that have sustained them for two decades.

Mayday Parade 2026 Tour Dates

July 17 @ Stanislaus County Fair, Turlock, CA (SF)

July 18 @ Yaamava' Pool, Highland, CA

July 26 @ Vans Warped Tour Long Beach in Long Beach, CA

August 8 @ Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, NV

August 22 @ Vans Warped Tour Montreal in Montreal, QC

September 12 @ Vans Warped Tour Mexico City, in Mexico City, Mexico

September 26 @ Four Chord Music Festival, Pittsburgh, PA

October 1 @ Aftershock Festival, Sacramento, CA

January 22nd-26th @ E.N.D Cruise in Miami, FL (2027)

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