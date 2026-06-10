Metal Supergroup Dead By Wednesday Release 'Flesh' Video

(OMG) Dead By Wednesday, featuring current and former members of Ellefson, Cro-Mags, and Tantric has officially signed with the newly revived iconic heavy metal label Combat Records to unleash their devastating new single and video "Flesh" worldwide on all major streaming and digital platforms.

After building major momentum during recent live performances, "Flesh" quickly became a fan favorite leading the band to prioritize the song as the first release from their upcoming new EP, due out in early 2027 via Combat Records / Mindsnap Music. The single will also appear on the official Milwaukee Metal Fest promotional compilation album.

Dead By Wednesday was part of the Milwaukee Metal Fest 2026, curated by Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed this past weekend. The band performed on Sunday, June 7 at 4:45 PM on the BLK II BLK / Copycats Media Stage at The Rave Bar alongside an explosive lineup of heavy acts.

Guitarist Dave Sharpe shares, "This is probably one of our toughest songs to date but still captures the true essence of the old school DBW sound & heavy grooves that are known to be the foundation of the band."

Robert Dujmusic (CEO Combat Records) adds, "Known for their relentless energy, crushing sound, and dedication to the Metal Scene, DEAD BY WEDNESDAY has built a powerful reputation worldwide trough YEARS of touring and amazing releases. We at Combat Records are totally excited to begin this new partnership and help bring the bands next chapter to an even bigger audience."

"Flesh" was engineered and recorded by Jeff Weed, then mixed and mastered in Los Angeles by Ricky Bonazza bassist of Fear Factory and Butcher Babies.

"Huge love to my brothers in Dead By Wednesday - one of the hardest working bands out there, always grinding, always pushing, and doing it for the right reasons. It was an absolute pleasure mixing this new release, and I've got nothing but respect for these guys. A band I'll always hold close to my heart, and I'm beyond stoked for everyone to finally hear this one," says Ricky Bonazza.

The accompanying music video was filmed in New York City and directed by Grammy-nominated filmmaker Tom Flynn, known for his work with numerous legendary metal artists.

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