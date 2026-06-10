Rodrigo y Gabriela Share 'Monster' Video To Announce New Album 'OurHome'

(PPR) Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced their new album OurHome, due September 18th via ATO Records. A limited-edition D2C pressing of 500 units on custom red, clear, and blue chaotic splatter vinyl is also available exclusively through the band's official store. The announcement arrives alongside news of an extensive North American headline tour this fall, followed by dates across Ireland, the U.K., and Europe in spring 2027.

Recorded in Japan and self-produced by Rodrigo Sánchez and Gabriela Quintero at NK Sound Tokyo, OurHome marks a new chapter for the Mexico City-bred duo, whose singular blend of instrumental guitar music and fearless musical exploration has earned them a global audience over the past two decades.

Alongside the announcement, Rodrigo y Gabriela have shared the album's first single, "Monster," accompanied by a new music video created by legendary manga artist Naoki Urasawa.

One of Japan's most celebrated creators, Urasawa is the acclaimed author of Monster, 20th Century Boys, Pluto, and Master Keaton, with more than 140 million copies of his work sold worldwide. Inspired by Urasawa's seminal psychological thriller Monster, Rodrigo y Gabriela's new single explores the tangled contradictions of the human psyche through one of the album's darkest and most cinematic compositions. The accompanying video brings the connection full circle, with Urasawa creating original artwork inspired by the song and its themes.

"Monster is such a deep, philosophical story - it's about a psychopathic killer, but it's so uplifting and leaves you with a real sense of hope," says Quintero. "We'd written that track without knowing that Urasawa was a fan of ours, and now he's making the video for us."

The admiration was mutual. Urasawa, who discovered Rodrigo y Gabriela through their live performances years before the collaboration came together, says he was stunned when he learned the duo had written a song inspired by Monster.

"I still find it incredible that encounters like this can really happen," says Urasawa. "Originally, I watched videos of their live performances and thought they were amazing, so I started collecting their vinyl records and CDs."

After learning that Rodrigo y Gabriela's new song had been inspired by Monster, Urasawa reached out through the band's Japanese promoter and soon found himself sitting down with the duo in Tokyo.

"When artists I admire that much bring you an offer like that, there's no way you can say no!" he says. "The completed track, 'Monster,' not only perfectly captures the mood of my work Monster, but the duo's guitar playing also transports us to an entirely different and elevated dimension."

"I knew I had to create visuals worthy of this music," Urasawa adds. "And so, I took on the challenge of drawing the video you are watching now. I hope you enjoy it!"

The collaboration serves as the opening chapter of OurHome, an album deeply shaped by Rodrigo y Gabriela's long-standing connection to Japan. After a period of creative frustration and uncertainty, the duo found renewed inspiration in a country that has long served as a source of artistic and personal renewal.

"We've always felt drawn to Japan because of the art and aesthetics and attention to beauty," says Quintero. "There's also something about being there that invites you to look inward, to reconnect with who you really are and what gives you meaning."

The origins of OurHome trace back to a deeply personal turning point. After months spent searching for direction, the duo returned to their studio in Ixtapa feeling creatively stuck. That changed following the passing of their beloved studio cat, Pelusa.

"Before her passing, we were searching for ideas in a way that felt very pressured and forced," says Quintero. "Then the day after she died, Rod wrote a song for Pelusa and suddenly everything started to flow. It was like she was telling us, 'Stop f***ing around and just do what you do best' - which meant playing from our hearts with no agenda."

The album's title emerged during a walk through Melbourne following a Japan and Australia tour, when the duo passed a public housing tower bearing a sign that read "OUR HOME." A photo of the building taken by Sanchez at the moment adorns the album cover.

"At the end of the tour we were walking around Melbourne and talking about the idea of home," says Quintero. "It's easy to get caught up in trying to please others so that you'll feel like you belong, but to us home means finding peace within yourself instead of seeking external approval. As we were walking we passed by a public housing tower, and there was a huge sign out front saying 'OUR HOME.' It felt like a message from the universe, telling us we were on the right path."

That idea runs throughout the album, which serves as both a love letter to Japan and a meditation on the possibility of finding peace wherever you are. Returning to the textural fluidity of acoustic instrumentation after the electric-guitar-heavy sound of 2023's In Between Thoughts...A New World, OurHome features collaborators including former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman, Japanese jazz pianist Hiromi, cellist Hiyori Okuda, and guitarist/composer Yukihiro Atsumi. Mixed by five-time GRAMMY winner Dave Sardy (The Who, Oasis, Red Hot Chili Peppers) and mastered by Stephen Marcussen (Nirvana, R.E.M., The Rolling Stones), the album draws from manga, mythology, migration, philosophy, nature, and personal transformation while remaining rooted in the expressive acoustic interplay that has defined Rodrigo y Gabriela's career.

Rodrigo y Gabriela will celebrate the release of OurHome with an extensive North American headline tour beginning September 30th in Dallas, including appearances at Austin City Limits, Washington, D.C.'s The Anthem, New York's Bowery Ballroom, San Francisco's Castro Theatre, and major theater dates across the U.S. and Canada. The duo will then continue the tour across Ireland, the U.K., and Europe in spring 2027.

As they prepare to bring the album to audiences around the world, Rodrigo y Gabriela see OurHome as an invitation to reconnect with what grounds us amid an increasingly chaotic world.

"Every day we face so many challenges, whether it's economic crisis or ecological crisis or political crisis, so we need to protect what makes us feel safe and connected to our true essence," says Quintero. "We made this album to celebrate what helps us to find that home within ourselves, and we hope it inspires everyone to figure out what home means to them. It's a very powerful thing, because nobody can ever take it away from you."

OurHome Tracklist

1. OurHome

2. Somos Como Tú

3. Akatsuki (feat. Hiromi)

4. Flying Underground

5. Quicksand

6. Monster

7. Astrum In Corpore

8. Is In Your Pocket

9. MADitation

10. Hinomaru Twins

11. Simurgh (feat. Marty Friedman)

Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Saturday, October 3rd - Austin City Limits (ACL) - Austin, TX

Tuesday, October 6th - Poliforum Siqueiros - Ciudad de Mexico, MEX

Wednesday, October 7th - Poliforum Siqueiros - Ciudad de Mexico, MEX

Saturday, October 10th - Austin City Limits (ACL) - Austin, TX

Tuesday, October 13th - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

Wednesday, October 14th - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL

Friday, October 16th - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater - Wilmington, NC

Saturday, October 17th - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

Sunday, October 18th - The Caverns - Pelham, TN

Tuesday, October 20th - The Anthem - Washington, DC

Wednesday, October 21st - Count Basie Center for the Arts - Red Bank, NJ

Thursday, October 22nd - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

Saturday, October 24th - Lynn Auditorium - Lynn, MA

Sunday, October 25th - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

Monday, October 26th - Academy of Music Theatre - Northampton, MA

Tuesday, October 27th - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

Thursday, October 29th - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI

Friday, October 30th - Rivers Casino - Des Plaines, IL

Sunday, November 1st - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

Tuesday, November 3rd - The Fitzgerald Theater - St. Paul, MN

Friday, November 6th - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO

Saturday, November 7th - The Lensic - Santa Fe, NM

Sunday, November 8th - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

Tuesday, November 10th - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay - San Diego, CA

Wednesday, November 11th - Pappy & Harriet's - Pioneertown, CA

Thursday, November 12th - Libbey Bowl - Ojai, CA

Saturday, November 14th - San Jose Civic - San Jose, CA

Sunday, November 15th - The Castro - San Francisco, CA

Tuesday, November 17th - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

Thursday, November 19th - The Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA

Friday, November 20th - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC, Canada

Spring 2027 European/UK Tour Dates

Monday, March 15th - Vicar Street - Dublin, IE

Tuesday, March 16th - Mandela Hall - Belfast, UK

Wednesday, March 17th - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK

Friday, March 19th - Albert Hall - Manchester, UK

Saturday, March 20th - Town Hall - Birmingham, UK

Sunday, March 21st - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire - London, UK

Tuesday, March 23rd - Salle Pleyel - Paris, FR

Thursday, March 25th - Aeronef - Lille, FR

Friday, March 26th - 106 - Rouen, FR

Saturday, March 27th - Stereolux - Nantes, FR

Monday, March 29th - MEM2 - Rennes, FR

Wednesday, March 31st - Le Bikini - Toulouse, FR

Thursday, April 1st - Silo - Marseille, FR

Saturday, April 3rd - Paloma - Nimes, FR

Sunday, April 4th - Belle Electrique - Grenoble, FR

Monday, April 5th - Le Radiant - Lyon, FR

Wednesday, April 7th - La Vapeur - Dijon, FR

Thursday, April 8th - L'Autre Canal - Nancy, FR

Friday, April 9th - La Cartonnerie - Reims, FR

Sunday, April 11th - La Laiterie - Strasbourg, FR

Tuesday, April 13th - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, BE

Wednesday, April 14th - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL

Friday, April 16th - Die Kantine - Cologne, DE

Saturday, April 17th - Mojo - Hamburg, DE

Sunday, April 18th - Columbia Theater - Berlin, DE

Tuesday, April 20th - Progresja - Warsaw, PL

Wednesday, April 21st - Zaklęte Rewiry - Wroclaw, PL

Friday, April 23rd - Globe - Vienna, AT

Saturday, April 24th - Palac Akropolis - Prague, CZ

Sunday, April 25th - Technikum - Munich, DE

Tuesday, April 27th - Auditorium Parco della Musica - Rome, IT

Wednesday, April 28th - Circolo Magnolia - Milan, IT

Thursday, April 29th - Docks - Lausanne, CH

Saturday, May 1st - Cheltenham Jazz Fest - Cheltenham, UK

Monday, May 3rd - Cosmopolite - Oslo, NO

Tuesday, May 4th - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, DK

Wednesday, May 5th - Nalen - Stockholm, SE

Friday, May 7th - La (2) d'Apolo - Barcelona, ES

Saturday, May 8th - Sala Copernico - Madrid, ES

Tuesday, May 11th - Cineteatro Capitólio - Lisbon, PT

Wednesday, May 12th - Casa da Música - Porto, PT

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