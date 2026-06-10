Rush Icon Alex Lifeson and Epiphone unveil the 1976 ES-355 Reissue

(Prime PR) Epiphone is proud to announce the new Alex Lifeson 1976 ES-355 Reissue, a stage-ready, Custom Shop-inspired recreation of the progressive-rock icon's famous 1976 ES-355.

The Epiphone Alex Lifeson 1976 ES-355 Reissue goes beyond a typical signature guitar, capturing Alex's unmistakable tone, as well as the refined feel and innovative spirit that have fueled Rush's groundbreaking music for decades. The Epiphone Alex Lifeson 1976 ES-355 Reissue is now available worldwide at authorized Epiphone dealers, at Gibson Garage locations, and online at www.epiphone.com.

"The ES-355 has always been a really special guitar for me-it's got this incredible balance of elegance and power," says Alex Lifeson. "What I love about this Epiphone 'Whitey' recreation is how faithfully it captures that original spirit while still feeling fresh and alive in your hands. It's a guitar that invites you to explore, to take chances, and to find your own voice. I'm genuinely thrilled that players everywhere will have the chance to experience it and make it part of their own musical journey."

The Alex Lifeson 1976 ES-355 Reissue features a five-ply semi-hollow body constructed from layers of maple and poplar, with multi-ply binding on the top and back. It delivers the visual and tactile refinement expected of an ES-355. A solid maple centerblock enhances sustain and significantly reduces unwanted feedback, delivering the wide-ranging, expressive sound that ES models are known for.

Its three-piece maple neck mirrors the construction of the original 70s-era instrument and includes a volute for additional strength at the neck-to-headstock transition. The Slim C neck profile delivers a fast, effortless playing experience, while the ebony fretboard contributes clarity, snap, and a luxurious playing feel. Mother-of-pearl large block inlays, along with 22 medium jumbo frets, complete the fretboard. The Gibson-style "open book" headstock is outfitted with premium die-cast tuners with keystone buttons and a Graph Tech nut for reliable tuning stability. Multi-ply binding frames the headstock, which is adorned with inlaid mother-of-pearl Epiphone and Custom split diamond logos. Adding a personal detail, the truss rod cover is engraved with Alex Lifeson's name.

Gold-finished hardware, including a harmonica-style Tune-O-Matic bridge and gold pickup covers, enhances the guitar's upscale appearance. A matching gold Maestro Vibrola adds expressive pitch control, allowing subtle shimmer or dramatic movement with ease. Alex's distinctive voice is brought to life by a pair of USA-made Gibson T-Type humbucker pickups. These are wired to individual volume and tone controls using CTS potentiometers and Mallory capacitors, with pickup selection handled by a Switchcraft three-way toggle. A mono Varitone switch expands the tonal palette, while a dedicated mini toggle allows the Varitone circuit to be engaged or bypassed as desired. A Switchcraft quarter-inch output jack completes the electronics package.

Designed for musicians who thrive on exploration and evolution, the Alex Lifeson 1976 ES-355 Reissue encourages players to push creative boundaries, just as Alex Lifeson has throughout his career. Finished in gloss Alpine White, the Inspired by Gibson Custom Alex Lifeson 1976 ES-355 Reissue delivers the premium appointments, materials, and performance expected from an ES-355, built for players who demand both heritage and innovation. The guitar ships in a custom hardshell case featuring a black exterior with a reproduction of Alex Lifeson's signature, a plush red interior, and gold hardware.

Watch the new Alex Lifeson video clip

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