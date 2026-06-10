Sebastian Bach Leads All-Star Cover Of Rainbow's 'Man On The Silver Mountain'

(Cleopatra Records) With just days to wait now before the ultimate tribute to Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, Ride The Rainbow, touches down on June 19, Cleopatra Records are proud to unleash the final single from the set, and they might just have saved the best until last.

Sebastian Bach, the former Skid Row and Big Noize hero who now leads Twisted Sister, fronts a devastating performance of "Man On The Silver Mountain" - originally a cut from Rainbow's epochal debut album, back in 1975, but a concert favorite for years thereafter.

Rainbow's own Bob Daisley, Uriah Heep's Mick Box, Journey's Jonathan Cain and Whitesnake's Doug Aldrich complete the line-up, alongside the super-legendary Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, Cactus, Beck Bogert & Appice, Rod Stewart etc) - who reveals that he was almost in Rainbow himself!

"I was supposed to be in Rainbow back in the day. Ritchie asked me to be in it, but I couldn't do it, so I was very pleased to play on this track. I love all the musicians, too - they are all fantastic players and all good friends .So this track kicks ass!"

Jonathan Cain, too, has only the happiest memories of Rainbow. "When Cleopatra asked me to play on a Rainbow Tribute project, I was excited to add my keyboards to it. Rainbow with Ronnie James Dio were one of the truly melodic and memorable metal bands. I got to party with him towards the end of his touring days after a Sweden Rock Festival. His soaring voice and melodies will be remembered for decades to come."

Ride The Rainbow itself is an absolutely star-studded journey through the many faces of the Ritchie Blackmore-led legend, with stunning performances from no fewer than six Rainbow alumni - Daisley is joined on the album by Ronnie Romero, Graham Bonnet, Don Airey, Joe Lynn Turner and Doogie White! Plus Steve Morse (Blackmore's successor in Deep Purple), and Ritchie's Blackmore's Night partner Candice Night,. As the subtitle says, it truly is "The Ultimate Tribute To Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow."

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