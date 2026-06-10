The Rolling Stones and Marvel Team Up For Special Releases

(Capitol) The Rolling Stones and Marvel have joined forces for a special collector's release celebrating the band's forthcoming album, Foreign Tongues. Available for pre-order now here, the exclusive U.S. series features five collectible vinyl variants inspired by iconic Marvel characters, each paired with a custom comic book insert showcasing artwork designed to match the corresponding vinyl edition. Foreign Tongues x Marvel will be released July 10.

The Marvel-inspired collection spotlights Spider-Man, Captain America, Wolverine, Thor and The Hulk, reimagined through exclusive album artwork designed by Marvel illustrators for this release.

Last month The Rolling Stones announced the release of their highly anticipated new studio album Foreign Tongues, arriving July 10th from Capitol Records. The incredibly vibrant 14-track collection follows the band's Grammy Award-winning Hackney Diamonds, which topped charts worldwide and achieved multi-platinum success. The new album was introduced with the upbeat and infectious lead single "In the Stars" and opening track "Rough and Twisted."

Recorded during an exceptionally creative period, Foreign Tongues was brought to life in under a month at Metropolis Studios in West London, with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood reuniting with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, who also helmed Hackney Diamonds. The result is a dynamic and forward-looking record that captures the band's unmistakable sound while pushing into new sonic and lyrical territory, further cementing their unparalleled legacy.

The album features standout performances from Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, alongside their core collaborators including Darryl Jones, Steve Jordan, and Matt Clifford. It also includes a special appearance from Charlie Watts, captured during one of his final recording sessions before his passing in 2021. Additional contributions come from an impressive line-up of guest artists, including Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, The Cure's Robert Smith and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

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