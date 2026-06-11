Audrey Horne Share 'Insanity' Video And Announce New Album

(ASPR) Acclaimed Norwegian hard rock unit Audrey Horne announce their eighth studio album, Achilles, to be released on September 4 via Napalm Records! Today, the band has unveiled the first single from the new offering: The high-energy rock'n'roll number "Insanity" arrives with an accompanying music video that fits the track's wild spirit seamlessly.

Audrey Horne's prior studio albums Blackout (2018) and Devil's Bell (2022) received critical praise internationally, and the band was even awarded a Spellemannprisen (Norwegian equivalent to a Grammy) for their 2005 debut album. Having supported legends like AC/DC and Motley Crue and played previous international tours, both as headliners and together with bands such as Papa Roach and Backyard Babies, Audrey Horne counts as one of Norway's most interesting rock exports.

"The first song that was written for the album. It's a classic Audrey Horne tune that has the energy, the twin guitars, a big chorus, and a cool mid-section. The lyrics are inspired by 'Hallowed be Thy Name' by Iron Maiden. It is an attempt to say what might have happened prior to the story in that song."

The new album features 11 multi-faceted tracks, ranging from high-energy heavy rock pieces to more melodic and progressive songs, leaving no questions about the songwriting capabilities of this five-piece, which consists of vocalist Toschie, guitarists Ice Dale (Enslaved) and Thomas Tofthagen, bassist Espen Lien, and drummer Kjetil Greve.

Hard-hitting title track "Achilles" kicks the new album right off as roaring guitars meet an impactful rhythm section, all topped with powerfully captivating vocals. The band showcases their more progressive side on the song through creating a strong contrast between different parts, which supports the lyrics that draw from today's polarized world. More hit material is delivered through songs like "God Damn Beautiful": This groovy Thin Lizzy-inspired track brings bass player Espen Lien to center stage on lead vocals. Closing track "New Star Falling" wraps the album up beautifully, showcasing the melodic side of AUDREY HORNE's sound.

With Achilles, Audrey Horne return with an atmospheric heavy rock album that combines classic '70s and '80s influences with lyrical themes spanning escapism to commentary on the instability of the world we live in. A perfect fit for both rock radio and live stages!

ACHILLES TRACK LISTING:

"Achilles"

"In The Eye Of The Hurricane"

"Vampires"

"God Damn Beautiful"

"Pretty Little Lies"

"Prodrome"

"Insanity"

"Hell Is Eternity"

"Six Feet In The Ground"

"Running Through The Night"

"New Star Falling"

Achilles will be available in the following formats:

Deluxe 1LP Gatefold Splattered Christallo/Yellow/Gold/Silver w/ 12pp Vinyl Booklet - Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive, limited to 300 copies

1LP Gatefold Splattered Black Smoke / Black White - Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive, limited to 300 copies

1LP Gatefold White

1LP Gatefold Trans Red - Scandinavian exclusive, limited to 300 copies

Bundle: 1LP Gatefold White & Logo Shirt

Bundle: Digisleeve & Logo Shirt 1CD Digisleeve w/ 6p Digipack 1CD Digisleeve Digital Album

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