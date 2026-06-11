Cardinals Release 'I Like You' Video

(PMPR) Cardinals return with the video for an undoubted album highlight, "I Like You". Recorded directly to film, the song lands alongside the announce of a US tour in September, a further UK & Irish headline tour in November, and a busy summer of festivals and shows that sees the band continue to build a growing fanbase internationally.

Frontman Euan Manning had to say the following about the song: "This is the first song we wrote with the album in mind, and after a very long period of not working on anything we started and finished this one bright morning last February in our practice studio.

"The first lyric is stripped/paraphrased from the tune 'My Funny Valentine', I don't think it was written by Chet Baker but that's the version we know."

With the band themselves taking visual cues from the 2001 film Manic by Jordan Melamed and 1994's Autumn by Doug Aitken, Xander Lewis had the following to say about the newly recovered film and its themes:

"We worked with the band to develop a treatment which focused on allowing the relationship between camera and performance to feel casual while maintaining an intimacy and closeness for parts of the song. We shot in the manner of a documentary, on just a few rolls of 16mm & 8mm; this made us selective with our shots and alert not to miss any nice spontaneous moments."

"Masquerade" contains emotionally expansive songs, some simmering with an undercurrent of violence, cynicism or fervent discontent (Anhedonia, The Burning of Cork, Barbed Wire) and others gleaming with a bright-eyed vulnerability. A vivid first half contrasts a darker second and crafts a record with a clear A-side and B-side. A nod to the band's collective love of vinyl, that tonal shift takes its cue from a variety of expected and unexpected influences - from the brittle honesty of folk to the theatrical melodrama of goth-rock.

A band forged through both family and friendship - brothers Euan and Finn Manning, their cousin Darragh and their former schoolmates Oskar Gudinovic and Aaron Hurley - the five-piece have already positioned themselves at the vanguard of the Irish independent rock scene. And with "Masquerade", they have flung off any shackles to craft something entirely their own.

"Masquerade" is available on physical formats including vinyl and CD. The bands Rough Trade, Big Love (Japan) and Artist Store exclusive variants have all sold out. Those in Australia are able to order an exclusive edition via Impressed. Limited copies remain.

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