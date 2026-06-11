Hatebreed Ink With BLKIIBLK RECORDS For Zeuss Produced Album Release

(ASPR) Grammy-nominated, Connecticut hardcore icons Hatebreed are thrilled to announce that they have joined forces with BLKIIBLK RECORDS. The label will release the band's forthcoming album, produced by long-time collaborator Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Accept, Shadows Fall).

The much-awaited follow up to 2020's Weight of the False Self is due out this fall. More details will be released in due course, but fans can follow the band's socials for teases and updates about the record.

"BLKIIBLK put together a dream team to get behind the new Hatebreed record and we couldn't be happier - new label, new horizons, crushing new songs," says singer Jamey Jasta. "We are beyond grateful and can't wait to unleash these tracks on the world!"

Drummer Matt Byrne weighs in, saying, "2026 is the year of Hatebreed. This juggernaut as we know it is picking up the pace rapidly and is taking no prisoners. As if 2025 wasn't enough of a truly busy and successful year, this summer sees multiple European festivals/headline tours for the band, two separate U.S. legs of the Summer Slaughter tour, and a powerhouse of a new record dropping this fall on an awesome new label BLKIIBLK!!! We can't wait to see everyone on the road!"

"One of my favorite things about making this record was working with our brother-in-arms, Zeuss, once again," continues Jasta. "His connection with Matt, Wayne, Frank, Carl, and me goes far beyond the producer's chair, I've known him since the Pushbutton Warfare and Jasta 14 days, he's been like a sixth member of this band for years. When you're chasing something timeless, memorable, and meaningful, having that level of trust and understanding makes all the difference. We would high five, scream, pace, and celebrate every time we elevated the song or hit on something killer. From 'I Will Be Heard' to 'Destroy Everything,' 'Looking Down The Barrel' to now, 'Decisions Become Destinies!' We got another one Zeussky!"

"BlLKIIBLK Records is proud to announce the signing of HATEBREED. Not only are they a name carved into the heavy music landscape, but they are as vital and relevant a force as ever. Perhaps even more so. We are excited to work with Jamey [Jasta], who continues to bring new energy to everything he touches. Jasta and HATEBREED aren't merely about perseverance - they're about bringing the sound of the extreme to a new level. We're honored to be working together," said Frontiers Records Global Head of A&R/BLKIIBLK Label Head Mike Gitter.

Hatebreed will spend the summer doing what they do best - touring and bringing venues across the U.S. to their knees. All upcoming dates are below.

HATEBREED ON TOUR:

7/2 - Reading, PA - Reverb

7/3 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

7/4 - Jackson, NJ - New Jersey Hardcore 2026*

7/5 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

7/7 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

7/8 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

7/9 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's Uptown

7/10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

7/11 - Austin, TX - Emo's

7/12 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

7/14 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

7/15 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral Theater

7/16 - Cadott, WI - Chippewa Valley Music Festival Grounds*

7/17 - Chicago, IL - The Rumble (Cobra Lounge)*

7/19 - Saginaw, MI - The Vault Saginaw

7/21 - Sauget, IL - Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue

7/22 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

7/23 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

7/24 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

*Festival

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