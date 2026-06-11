Jimmy Eat World Kick Off Bleed American 25th Anniversary With Sold Out Red Rocks Show

(kelleemack) Jimmy Eat World kicked off their Bleed American 25th Anniversary World Tour on June 9th with a sold-out performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado.

Headliners at the renowned venue are known to push the envelope, and that's exactly what the band did with a new production that showcased multiple eye-catching looks while they led fans on a musical journey playing Bleed American in full and beyond in a show arc that had never been performed before.

From the opening notes of Bleed American's driving high-energy title track, they had fans singing along to every word. From there, Jimmy Eat World continued to play their career-defining album in order: "A Praise Chorus," "The Middle," an acoustic rendition of "Your House," and "Sweetness" leading into the next half of the record with "Hear You Me" where fans illuminated the night sky with their phone lights and held each other close. The second act concluded with "If You Don't, Don't," "Get It Faster," "Cautioners," "The Authority Song," and "My Sundown."

The crowd continued to buzz as the band transitioned into a mix of fan favorites and rarities from across their sprawling catalogue, a performance that reflected Jimmy Eat World's ability to connect with audiences old and new while perfectly complementing the natural beauty and atmosphere of a venue like Red Rocks.

The opening run of anniversary shows continue with a string of sold-out performances at Brooklyn Paramount, New York's Pier 17, Skyline Stage in Philadelphia and MGM Music Hall in Boston.

The Bleed American 25th Anniversary Tour spans headline performances and festivals alike - including their triumphant return to the Vans Warped Tour stage in all five cities (after a 25-year absence) and a trio of previously announced U.K. shows, with sold-out dates on Aug. 14 at The Piece Hall in Halifax and Aug. 15 at Cardiff Castle in Wales, followed by Aug. 16 at London's Crystal Palace Bowl.

Along the tour, Jimmy Eat World will be joined by very special guests on select dates: Rise Against, Hot Mulligan, Sunny Day Real Estate, Thrice, Texas Is the Reason, Motion City Soundtrack, Mom Jeans, Minus the Bear, The Get Up Kids, PUP, The Wonder Years, Sparta, Ratboys, Hey Mercedes, Girls Against Boys, Illuminati Hotties, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, and Jay Som.

JIMMY EAT WORLD - 25 YEARS OF BLEED AMERICAN TOUR DATES

++Non "Bleed American" Show

June 9 -- Denver, CO -- Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/The Get Up Kids + Sunny Day Real Estate (SOLD OUT)

June 11 -- Chicago, IL -- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island w/Sunny Day Real Estate + The Get Up Kids

June 12 -- Detroit, MI -- Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill w/The Get Up Kids + Sunny Day Real Estate

June 13-14 -- Washington, D.C. -- Vans Warped Tour

June 16 -- Brooklyn, NY -- Brooklyn Paramount w/The Get Up Kids + Hey Mercedes (SOLD OUT)

June 17 -- New York, NY -- The Rooftop at Pier 17 w/Thrice + Girls Against Boys (SOLD OUT)

June 19 -- Philadelphia, PA -- Highmark Skyline Stage at Mann w/Thrice + Hey Mercedes (SOLD OUT)

June 20 -- Boston, MA -- MGM Music Hall at Fenway w/Thrice + Girls Against Boys (SOLD OUT)

June 22 -- Nantucket, MA -- The Muse & Pizza Joint++

June 24 -- Bridgeport, CT -- Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater w/The Wonder Years + Girls Against Boys

June 25 -- Asbury Park, NJ -- Stone Pony Summer Stage w/The Wonder Years + Girls Against Boys

June 27 -- Halifax, NS -- Halifax Music Fest w/Weezer, Dashboard Confessional + Silversun Pickups++

July 3 -- Calgary, AB -- Spruce Meadows++

July 4-5 -- Fort McMurray, AB -- Hello Summer Festival++

July 17 -- Bend, OR -- Hayden Homes Amphitheater w/Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 18 -- Seattle WA -- WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field w/Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 19 -- Vancouver, BC -- Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre w/Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 21 -- Sandy, UT -- Sandy Amphitheater w/Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties (SOLD OUT)

July 22 -- Sandy, UT -- Sandy Amphitheater w/Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties (SOLD OUT)

July 24 -- Concord, CA -- Toyota Pavilion at Concord w/Mom Jeans + Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 25-26 -- Long Beach, CA -- Vans Warped Tour

August 14 -- Halifax, UK -- The Piece Hall w/Rise Against, The Get Up Kids (SOLD OUT)

August 15 -- Cardiff, UK -- Cardiff Castle w/Rise Against, The Get Up Kids, Jay Som (SOLD OUT)

August 16 -- London, UK -- Crystal Palace Bowl w/Rise Against, The Get Up Kids, Jay Som

August 21-22 -- Montreal, QC -- Vans Warped Tour

August 23 -- Toronto, ON -- RBC Amphitheatre co-headline w/PUP + Ratboys

September 6 -- Phoenix, AZ -- Chase Field supporting My Chemical Romance

September 9 -- Austin, TX -- Moody Amphitheater w/Minus the Bear + Sparta

September 10 -- Dallas, TX -- The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory w/Minus the Bear + Sparta

September 12-13 -- Mexico City, MX -- Vans Warped Tour

September 17-20 -- Louisville, KY -- Louder Than Life++

September 19 -- Atlanta, GA -- Shaky Knees++

November 12 -- Nashville, TN -- The Truth w/Texas Is The Reason + Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

November 14 -- Tampa, FL -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre w/Hot Mulligan + Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

November 14-15 -- Orlando, FL -- Vans Warped Tour

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