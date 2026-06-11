Men Without Hats And Bow Wow Wow To Rock The Totally Tubular Festival

(SRO) Tour organizers for the acclaimed 80's New Wave tour TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL-launching July 17 in Phoenix-have announced a line-up change due to the unfortunate cancellation of The Motels.

Bow Wow Wow will replace The Motels starting in Phoenix on July 17 through the July 26 show in Salt Lake City. Men Without Hats will replace The Motels from the August 7 show in Washington D.C. show through the August 16 show in Aurora, IL.

Here is the statement from The Motels about their TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL cancellation: "The Motels regret that they must cancel their appearances on the Totally Tubular Festival this summer. Singer/founder Martha Davis needs time to heal from a recent medical procedure. Martha is expected to make a full recovery but must take the summer off."

Martha Davis adds: "It breaks my heart to have to cancel The Motels part in the 'Totally Tubular Tour' this summer. The band and I were looking forward to it big time! But the doctors have some unfinished business with me, so I must comply. But don't worry, 'I'll be back!" I love you all, It will be a great show, so go, have fun, and I'll meet up with you later...love...m."

Festival creator Jon Pleeter says: "I look forward to welcoming The Motels back on Totally Tubular Festival dates soon, as the magic of Martha Davis cannot be contained! We will all miss Martha this summer, but look forward to seeing her back on stage soon."

The tour's colorful lineup also features Thomas Dolby & The Lost Toy People, A Flock Of Seagulls, The Producers, Animotion, The Escape Club, and Tommy Tutone. These artists exploded in the pop culture zeitgeist in the 1980's thanks mainly to the high rotation of their music videos on MTV. These artists have enjoyed a steady rise in popularity in recent years, with their music having a lasting impact.

This year's TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL will mark the first time Thomas Dolby & The Lost Toy People have performed together since 1988; their last show was at the Rose Bowl supporting Depeche Mode. This will also be the first time in over 25 years that The Producers (original lineup) will tour the US nationally coast to coast.

Bow Wow Wow will replace The Motels on the following dates:

7/17 - PHOENIX - CELEBRITY THEATRE

7/19 - DENVER - MISSION BALLROOM

7/22 - SAN FRANCISCO - THE CASTRO THEATRE

7/23 - ANAHEIM - HOUSE OF BLUES

7/24 - HOLLYWOOD - PALLADIUM

7/25 - LAS VEGAS - THE SAHARA LAS VEGAS @ THE POOL

7/26 - SALT LAKE CITY - RED BUTTE GARDEN AMPHITHEATRE

Men Without Hats will replace The Motels on the following dates:

8/7 - WASHINGTON, DC - WARNER THEATRE

8/8 - ATLANTIC CITY - ETESS ARENA @ HARD ROCK LIVE

8/9 - NEW YORK - THE ROOFTOP @ PIER 17

8/12 - ST PETERSBURG, FL - FERG'S CONCERT PAVILION

8/14 - LOUISVILLE - IROQUOIS AMPHITHEATRE

8/15 - HUBER HEIGHTS, OH - ROSE MUSIC CENTER AT THE HEIGHTS

8/16 - AURORA, IL - RIVEREDGE PARK

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