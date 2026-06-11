Rush Recap Triumphant Fifty Something Reunion Tour Kick Off

(UMe) On Sunday, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees and RUSH co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson kicked off the highly anticipated 'Fifty Something' Tour with the first of 4 sold-out shows at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, marking the band's first tour performance in 11 years.
The show launched a landmark run celebrating more than five decades of RUSH music and legacy, bringing the band full circle as Kia Forum was also the site of RUSH's final R40 Tour performance on August 1, 2015 with longtime band member Neil Peart who passed away in 2020.
Joined by acclaimed drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Loren Gold, RUSH opened the show with a signature opening film that pays tribute to and celebrates the band's more than fifty year career and then broke into 11 minute "Xanadu" with both Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson revealed behind the fog with their signature double neck guitars.
RUSH performed 2 career-spanning sets, with Night 1 featuring fan favorites including "Limelight," "The Spirit of Radio," "Tom Sawyer" and "YYZ," alongside beloved deep cuts from across the band's legendary catalog such as "By-Tor and the Snowdog."
On Night 2, RUSH changed it up with over 9 different songs including "Free Will," "The Trees" and "Closer to the Heart" while kicking off the second set with the entire first side of legendary album 2112 to a spellbound crowd.
Both evenings featured a special guest appearance from Aimee Mann, who joined the band for an emotional performance of "Time Stand Still," the second of two tributes to Neil Peart in the show.
RUSH closed both nights with "Working Man" from their self-titled debut album, bringing the opening nights of the Fifty Something Tour to a memorable end and heightened anticipation of what's in store for nights 3 and 4 of their sold out run.
The Fifty Something Tour continues this week with additional sold-out performances at Kia Forum on June 11 and June 13 before heading to Mexico City, Fort Worth, Chicago, New York, Toronto, and more. The special "evening with" performances feature two sets each night, with RUSH building every setlist from a catalogue of 40 songs for this tour spanning the band's celebrated five-decade career across. For tour dates and additional information, visit www.rush.com/tour/fifty-something.
Rush Recap Triumphant Fifty Something Reunion Tour Kick Off
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson and Epiphone unveil the 1976 ES-355 Reissue
Rush Honor Neil Peart At First Show Of Fifty Something Reunion Tour
Watch Maddox Batson's 'Fallin' Easy' Video
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single- The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video- more
Rock The South 2026 Expands to Four Days- Craig Morgan To Salute America's Heroes With New Song 'Blanket Of Stars'- Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack- more
BTS' Arirang Surpasses 3.8 Billion Global Streams- Hear Justin Bieber's 'Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I)- Coi Leray Takes Fan 'Outside' With New Single- more
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single
The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video
SteelHeart Releasing Cover Of Badfinger's 'Without You'
Music Community Rallies Around ex-Thrill Kill Kult bassist Charles Levi Amid Health Crisis
Saves The Day Announce 25th Anniversary UK Tour For 'Stay What You Are'
The Juliana Theory's Josh Fiedler (LOWREV) Covers La Roux's 'Bulletproof'
Metallica Share Berlin Performance Of 'The Unforgiven'
Vice Business Only Give Duran Duran's 'The Wild Boys' A Makeover