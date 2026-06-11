Supergroup Iconic Share 'Take Me To Place' Visualizer

(Freeman) Hard rock supergroup Iconic - featuring Michael Sweet (guitars), Joel Hoekstra (guitars), Marco Mendoza (bass), Tommy Aldridge (drums), and Nathan James (vocals) - have unveiled their new track, "Take Me To The Place," ahead of the release of their upcoming sophomore album 'II,' set for release on July 31, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl.
Michael Sweet comments on the track: "'Take Me To The Place' is once again, a song that takes you back to the past. The whole point of this band/album is to remind people of the power of classic rock. Some of the greatest music came out of the 70's/80's, and we're very proud to be able to continue waving that flag and carrying the torch!"
Joel Hoekstra shares: "It was great fun to riff away to trade leads with Michael Sweet on this one. Nathan James is belting away, and the classic rock vibes are omnipresent. Hopefully you all like it as much as we liked recording it!"
Marco Mendoza also adds: "Another great song coming from all the talent in this band...Michael and Joel killing it, Nathan sounding great and delivering big time...Tommy driving!!!"
Metal Supergroup Dead By Wednesday Release 'Flesh' Video
Nat King Cole's 'Unforgettable' Finally Gets Official Video
Watch Kehlani's 'Back and Forth' Feat Missy Elliott Video
Watch Cro-Mags' 'Wired For Chaos' Video
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single- The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video- more
Rock The South 2026 Expands to Four Days- Craig Morgan To Salute America's Heroes With New Song 'Blanket Of Stars'- Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack- more
BTS' Arirang Surpasses 3.8 Billion Global Streams- Hear Justin Bieber's 'Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I)- Coi Leray Takes Fan 'Outside' With New Single- more
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single
The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video
SteelHeart Releasing Cover Of Badfinger's 'Without You'
Music Community Rallies Around ex-Thrill Kill Kult bassist Charles Levi Amid Health Crisis
Saves The Day Announce 25th Anniversary UK Tour For 'Stay What You Are'
The Juliana Theory's Josh Fiedler (LOWREV) Covers La Roux's 'Bulletproof'
Metallica Share Berlin Performance Of 'The Unforgiven'
Vice Business Only Give Duran Duran's 'The Wild Boys' A Makeover