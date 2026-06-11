Supergroup Iconic Share 'Take Me To Place' Visualizer

(Freeman) Hard rock supergroup Iconic - featuring Michael Sweet (guitars), Joel Hoekstra (guitars), Marco Mendoza (bass), Tommy Aldridge (drums), and Nathan James (vocals) - have unveiled their new track, "Take Me To The Place," ahead of the release of their upcoming sophomore album 'II,' set for release on July 31, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Michael Sweet comments on the track: "'Take Me To The Place' is once again, a song that takes you back to the past. The whole point of this band/album is to remind people of the power of classic rock. Some of the greatest music came out of the 70's/80's, and we're very proud to be able to continue waving that flag and carrying the torch!"

Joel Hoekstra shares: "It was great fun to riff away to trade leads with Michael Sweet on this one. Nathan James is belting away, and the classic rock vibes are omnipresent. Hopefully you all like it as much as we liked recording it!"

Marco Mendoza also adds: "Another great song coming from all the talent in this band...Michael and Joel killing it, Nathan sounding great and delivering big time...Tommy driving!!!"

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