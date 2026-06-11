The Strokes Returning Home For Historic Show At Flushing Meadows Corona Park

(Sacks & Co) In the midst of their global tour this year, The Strokes will play a long-awaited hometown show at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on October 2. The date, their first New York City headline since 2023, will include a powerhouse lineup featuring Beach House, TV on the Radio and Fcukers.

The Flushing Meadows Corona Park event will transform one of New York City's most iconic public spaces into a massive open-air show, bringing together thousands of fans for a celebration of music in one of the most culturally diverse neighborhoods in the world.

Fans can register for presale access now at nyc.thestrokes.com. Artist registration presale will begin Wednesday, June 17 at 10A.M. ET, and tickets will go on sale to the public Thursday, June 18 at 10A.M. ET. Queens local residents (11368, 11355, 11375, and 11367 zip codes) are eligible for a 20% discount on GA tickets beginning Thursday, June 18 at 10A.M. ET until August 30 or until sold out.

Further stops on the tour include two nights at Red Rocks, two nights at London's The O2, Toronto's RBC Amphitheatre, Paris' Accor Arena, Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome and more.

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