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Duane Betts Streaming New Album And 'Keep My Hands Clean' Video

Official Announcement | Published: Jun 12, 2026 3:44 PM EDT
Duane Betts Streaming New Album And 'Keep My Hands Clean' Video

(Sacks & Co) Duane Betts' anticipated new album, Isle of Hope, is out today via Sun Records-his first project in partnership with the label. Stream/purchase here. In conjunction with the release, the official music video for his new song, "Keep My Hands Clean," is also out now.

"Today is a big day," Betts shares. "Isle of Hope is out into the world, and I couldn't be more thrilled to share it with y'all. I hope these songs resonate and can pull you up and into the light. Music has always been a place where we meet through our experiences in this life. I'm happy to meet you right here in the songs. Thank you for being here. Thank you for listening. Thank you for believing in the music. Turn it up and enjoy the ride."

Produced by Dave Cobb and recorded in just five days at Cobb's studio in Savannah, GA, Isle of Hope establishes Betts as one of music's most compelling voices. The album was created during a transformative period: during a peak moment of Betts' thriving, decades-long career as both a solo artist and founding member of The Allman Betts Band, he lost his father and mentor, Dickey Betts. Isle of Hope is a snapshot of this pivotal moment, as Betts was forced to confront the reality of time and mortality head on, ultimately leading him to a new sense of personal clarity and conviction.

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