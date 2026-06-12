Gene Simmons And Paul Stanley Of KISS Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

(fcc) Last night, rock n' roll legends Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS were formally inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Other fellow recipients Walter Afanasieff, Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, Kenny Loggins, Alanis Morissette, Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, and Taylor Swift.
The Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala, which took place at New York Marriott Marquis in New York City, featured presentations and performances by special guests Dallas Austin, Tamar Braxton, Kylie Cantrall, Brandi Carlile, Billy Corgan, Madison Cunningham, Taylor Dayne, Gavin DeGraw, Steve Miller, Jeremy Renner, Nile Rodgers, Johnny Rzeznik, Shelea, SistaStrings, and Sombr.
Simmons and Stanley's induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame adds to a long list of career accomplishments, including their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and recognition at the Kennedy Center Honors this past year. With these achievements, the two join only a small handful of musicians who have attained all four of these prestigious distinctions.
"To be acknowledged by my peers, by people that I respect, the legacy that so many of these great songwriters have left in their music, is humbling," shared Stanley. "I am in a group of people who I hold in incredible esteem. In the same way that we were inspired by the people who are our heroes, it's humbling to think that part of our legacy are the people who will carry on after us. To get to the Songwriters Hall of Fame is terrific. We didn't get here overnight. Smoke bombs and lasers will only get you so far...at the end of the day, it's only music that's going to carry you."
Shares Simmons, "It's unbelievable. Really, in a sense, you pay it forward because in the same way that we were inspired by the people who are our heroes, it's humbling to think that part of our legacy are the people who will carry on after us."
The official video from the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction is available today on KISSOnline, exclusive to KISS Army members.
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