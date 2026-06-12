John Fogerty Receives Songwriters Hall of Fame's Highest Honor

(Shore Fire Media) Grammy winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, and Songwriters Hall of Famer John Fogerty was honored with the Johnny Mercer Award at last night's Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York City.

The organization's highest honor, the Johnny Mercer Award recognizes a songwriter whose body of work has had a profound and enduring impact on American music. Originally inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005, Fogerty now joins an elite group of Mercer Award recipients that includes Dolly Parton, Elton John, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Neil Diamond, Frank Sinatra and more.

2022 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee Steve Miller introduced Fogerty during the ceremony, praising his "singularly recognizable style" and "timeless contributions to our musical culture." While accepting the honor, Fogerty reflected on a songwriting journey that began in childhood, recalling how his mother first introduced him to the writers behind the songs he loved and encouraged his early fascination with songwriting. He spoke about writing his first song at age eight, forming his first band as a teenager, and preserving the ideas that would later become classics in a songwriting notebook he still treasures today.

Fogerty's speech also touched on the challenges that shaped his career, including years spent separated from ownership of his music and the long road to reclaiming it. "In the dark times of my life, I felt this might never happen for me," he told the audience, reflecting on the significance of receiving the Songwriters Hall of Fame's highest honor after ultimately regaining control of his catalog.

Following his speech, Fogerty delivered a high-energy medley alongside his sons Shane and Tyler Fogerty, performing classics including "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" and "Fortunate Son," which had the audience on their feet. (see clip here)

The honor marks another defining milestone in a remarkable recent chapter for Fogerty, whose career has seen a renewed surge of momentum following his long-awaited reclamation of ownership over his legendary song catalog in 2023. Last year, he celebrated that achievement with Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years, a collection of newly recorded versions of the songs that helped define American rock & roll. The album served as both a celebration of Fogerty's enduring songwriting legacy and a personal reclamation of artistic ownership over songs that have resonated with audiences across generations.

While speaking with reporters on the red carpet last night, Fogerty revealed that a long-awaited film based on his life and music is currently in development, noting that additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

With a career spanning more than five decades, Fogerty has written some of the most beloved and enduring songs in American music, including "Proud Mary," "Fortunate Son," "Born on the Bayou," "Bad Moon Rising," "Down on the Corner," "Have You Ever Seen the Rain," and solo classics including "Centerfield," "The Old Man Down the Road," and "Rock and Roll Girls," to name just a few. His songs have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide, while his greatest hits album has spent 800 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. His acclaimed solo album Blue Moon Swamp earned Fogerty a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album.

The SHOF honor follows a landmark year of performances, accolades, and creative milestones. Fogerty launched 2026 with a widely celebrated NPR Tiny Desk Concert in support of his new album Legacy, performing alongside his sons Shane and Tyler Fogerty. He also sat down for a career-spanning interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, reflecting on his songwriting legacy, his decades-long battle to reclaim his music, and the renewed creative energy behind his current chapter.

The past year has also brought continued recognition for Fogerty's singular impact on American music. He received the BMI Troubadour Award and was honored at the American Music Honors; he also delivered headline performances at JazzFest, Glastonbury, SXSW, and the Hollywood Bowl. He appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS Sunday Morning, NPR All Things Considered, and more. Last spring, Fogerty celebrated his milestone 80th birthday with sold-out shows at New York's Beacon Theatre.

Fogerty has also remained a commanding live presence, with recent appearances including a standout set at Mexico City's Vive Latino Festival, the conclusion of his Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, and a special performance at Madison Square Garden for the "Thank You, NYPD" concert honoring New York City's first responders and their families. His Legacy Tour continues throughout 2026, with additional dates alongside Steve Winwood this fall.

More than five decades after helping define the sound of American rock & roll, Fogerty continues to reaffirm his place as one of the most influential songwriters, performers, and cultural voices of his generation.

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