Letdown Delivers New Song 'Did It To You'

(Big Loud Rock) Texas-born and Nashville-based alternative rock maverick Letdown. (Blake Coddington) unleashes a vulnerable, hard-hitting new single entitled "Did It To You" out now.

The high-energy track finds Coddington wrestling with guilt and unanswered questions as he struggles to move on from a failed relationship. Over a striking chorus, Coddington delivers an emotionally charged wail and admits, "I can't forgive myself for loving you."

"Did It To You" marks the second release of the year from Letdown., following last month's "Do It For The Love." He kicked off this year with a 4-month-long U.S. headline tour, bringing his vulnerable lyricism and high-octane energy to cities across the nation.

Since his debut in 2020, Letdown. - AKA Blake Coddington - has emerged as a vital force in the modern rock music landscape. With a massive social media following of over 1.5 million, the Texas-born alt-rocker has garnered over 200 million global streams through his soaring rock anthems. In 2024, Coddington released his debut album Be OK, which featured his Top 20 Alternative radio singles "Crying In The Shower" and "Hate Myself." Pairing unapologetically honest lyricism with high-energy, adrenaline-inducing live sets, Coddington continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

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