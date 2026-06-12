Monsters of Rock Cruise 2027 Announced

(Chummy Press) The annual Monsters of Rock Cruise (MORC), the premier hard rock music cruise sailing the high seas since 2012, will return for its sixteenth sailing in 2027.

On the Blue has announced that the five-night, full-ship music charter cruise will sail May 6-11, 2027, from the Port of Los Angeles aboard Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Joy with a stop in Ensenada, Mexico.

With three full days of sea and sun, MORC '27 will offer performances from more than 45 artists across multiple stages, as well as artist Q&A sessions, photo experiences, themed events, and a variety of fan-interactive programming throughout the voyage (including Karaoke, "So You Think You Can Shred," Cooking with Rock Stars, Rockstar Paint Classes, and Comedy Punchlines and Backlines). An optional pre-cruise party in the heart of Hollywood is also planned for May 5th, with additional details to be announced.

The lineup for MORC '27 includes Tesla, Extreme, KK's Priest, Sebastian Bach, Winger, Queensrÿche, Y&T, Slaughter, Eclipse, H.E.A.T, L.A. Guns, Michael Monroe, Vixen, Harem Scarem, Hardcore Superstar, Wig Wam, Armored Saint, Chris Holmes-The Sound of Wasp, Loudness, Faster Pussycat, Rhino Bucket, Tyketto, The Cruel Intentions, Shiraz Lane, Lynch Mob, Black 'N Blue, Ted Poley, Tuk Smith, The Virginmarys, Cold Sweat, The Poodles, Babylon A.D., Chez Kane, Midnite City, Tailgunner, Confess, Sisters Doll, Wednesday 13, Tuff, Shotgun Mistress, Bad Marriage, Soto / Bieler, Hoekstra / Gibbs, Robby Vegas, and Dueling Pianos.

General on-sale begins today (6/12) at 11:00 am PT/2:00 pm ET, with cabins starting at $2,099 per person (double occupancy, excluding taxes and fees). For more information and booking, visit MonstersofRockCruise.com

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