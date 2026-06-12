My Chemical Romance Share Video For Cover Of Pulp's 'Common People'

(2b) My Chemical Romance have released "Common People (Recorded for BBC Radio 1)", the second bonus track they've shared from their forthcoming Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition). Originally recorded in 2010, the Pulp cover is available to stream for the very first time beginning today.

Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition) will arrive on July 10, 2026 via Reprise Records, and is available to pre-order/pre-save HERE. The collection features remastered versions of the album's original songs, as well as nine bonus tracks, and reimagined artwork. All bonus tracks are currently unavailable in physical formats, with many being released on vinyl and most streaming services for the very first time.

The Deluxe Edition will be available to stream and download on all digital platforms, as well as in multiple 2LP configurations, including picture disc, zoetrope, and color vinyl variants, and 2CD and cassette. A special BL/ind tour edition vinyl will also be available at select tour dates between July 10 and October 31.

Produced by My Chemical Romance and Rob Cavallo, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys was originally released on November 22, 2010. The album debuted in the Top 10 in the U.S. and across multiple international territories, and topped both Billboard's Rock and Alternative Albums charts. Set in a post-apocalyptic California, the album unfolds as a high-concept rock opera, capturing the band in one of their most adventurous and imaginative eras. The album, as well as singles "SING" and "Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)" are certified Platinum in the U.S.

Later this month, My Chemical Romance will launch the UK and European leg of their The Black Parade 2026 tour, including three sold-out nights at London's famed Wembley Stadium, as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark third studio album. The tour's North American run kicks off August 9 at New York City's Citi Field, visits major markets coast to coast, and concludes with an unprecedented five-night stint at Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl. In November, the group will return to Southeast Asia.

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