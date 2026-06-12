(BPM) Sleeping With Sirens released their highly anticipated eighth studio album, An Ending In Itself with Rise Records. They also released a new music video for the standout track "House Of Matches" delving into themes of personal hardship and emotional turmoil.
Lead singer, Kellin Quinn, shared his thoughts on the release: "'House Of Matches' is the final music video we're putting out from our new album, An Ending In Itself. It was awesome to make three videos tie into each other with the help of Max Moore. We couldn't be more proud of the work that went into this record. Enjoy!"
Produced by Will Yip (Turnstile, Circa Survive, Movements), the new record represents both a homecoming and a reckoning for the band as they revive the restless spirit of their classic sound with the nuanced experience of recent years. Kellin describes An Ending in Itself as both a culmination and a continuation, completing the recent emotional and thematic arc of How It Feels to Be Lost and Complete Collapse while reconnecting with the spirit that first propelled the band forward.
The band recently surprised fans with a live performance of their lead single, "An Ending In Itself," which went viral in the NYC subway station with Subway Creatures. The band has also sat down for in-depth interviews with Rock Sound, Dork, Barstool Sports, and more to discuss the album in-depth. Kerrang! has called this record "expectation-defeating" where the band has found the best versions of themselves. Other outlets have called it inspiring, intentional, and a return to the same energy that catapulted them into the mainstream over a decade ago. Standout tracks include the haunting song "Forever/Always," and their heaviest song to date "Paralyzed." Watch the video below and stream the new album here
Sleeping With Sirens Release 'House Of Matches' Video and New Album
Sleeping With Sirens Release 'House Of Matches' Video and New Album
Sleeping With Sirens Share 'Paralyzed' Visualizer
Sleeping With Sirens Deliver 'Forever/Always' Video To Announce New Album
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