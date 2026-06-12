Watch Foreigner Cover 'Bridge Over Troubled Water'

(VMC) Foreigner release a stirring cover of "Bridge Over Troubled Water," from their forthcoming live album and concert film soundtrack, In the Eye of the Storm, due out July 24 via Green Hill/Sun Label Group/Virgin Music Group, as they continue a year of celebrations commemorating the band's 50th anniversary.

Founding member Mick Jones remarked, "50 years ago, I had a vision for a band. I wanted the best musicians I could find to perform and record the best songs we could create. Foreigner succeeded largely because of the wonderful lead vocalists that I was fortunate enough to work with."

"Lou Gramm, Kelly Hansen, and Luis Maldonado lit the way to the fulfillment of my original vision. To hear them sing together the song that started it all was a very special moment for me.

"Their performance of 'Feels Like The First Time' and Luis Maldonado's passionate rendition of 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' are emotional highlights. The incredible film and album feature all three of them along with the stellar musicians that are Foreigner today. In The Eye Of The Storm is a fitting centerpiece in the celebration of 50 years of Foreigner."

In the Eye of the Storm is the official soundtrack to the band's landmark 50th anniversary concert film captured at Ellis Island and Brooklyn's DUMBO House.

Filmed on a closed set in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty, the Ellis Island concert forms the centerpiece of the upcoming feature film, produced by Vertigo Live Productions, which will arrive in theatres worldwide in Summer 2026. The historic performance almost never happened. As the band prepared to take the stage, torrential rain, thunder and lightning rolled across New York Harbor, threatening to halt production entirely. The band pushed forward, turning a near-cancellation into one of the most electrifying performances of their 50-year career.

Related Stories

Foreigner Announce New Album 'In The Eye Of The Storm'

Foreigner Announce More 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

Hear Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm's New Song 'Time Heals The Pain'

Foreigner to Headline Rock Legends Cruise XIV

News > Foreigner