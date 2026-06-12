Watch Spread Eagle's 'Forbidden Local Honey' Visualizer

(Freeman) Hard rock veterans Spread Eagle are thrilled to release their new album 'The Brutal Divine,' out now via Frontiers Music Srl. The band also shares the new track "Forbidden Local Honey," along with an official visualizer.
The band comments: "Actually, we're not entirely sure what this song is about. There are references to the drug trade and to a certain singer who often flies between Brooklyn and Florida to ply his wares. Add in some sexual innuendos and it makes one hell of a sleazy rocker... Enjoy!"
'The Brutal Divine' is Spread Eagle's long-awaited fourth studio album and a fierce new chapter in the band's uncompromising legacy. Known for their raw energy, streetwise attitude, and explosive live performances, they once again prove why they remain a vital force in modern hard rock.
The band described the new record as "an emotionally and musically heavy body of songs showcasing a unique command of power, dynamics, and melody. We have harnessed the energy of years of non-stop touring and turned it into a metal/punk thrill ride of an album."
"Lyrically, 'The Brutal Divine' challenges us to question our views and ask if we're truly as free-thinking as we may believe. Once that question is posed, the album progresses towards uplifting messages of hope and community", they continued.
Spread Eagle are currently on the road on "The Brutal Divine Tour 2026," with dates across the US, and in UK and Europe throughout the summer. Watch the video and see the dates below:
"THE BRUTAL DIVINE TOUR 2026"
Jun 12 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz (album release party)
Jun 13 - Newark, DE - Halftime (album release party)
Jun 19 - Norton, WV - RimRocks Fest
Jul 3 - Jacksonville, FL - The Albatross
Jul 4 - Bunnell, FL - 1405 Saloon
Jul 9 - Riverhead, NY - Suffolk Theater
Jul 31 - Brooklyn, NY - Polish Slavic Center
Aug 1 - Fallston, MD - Fallston Barrel House
Aug 31 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Muzeum obchodu
Sep 2 - Velden am Worthersee, Austria - Bluesiana
Sep 4 - Moncalieri, Italy - McRyan's
Sep 5 - Issenheim, France - Rockfest
Sep 6 - Basel, Switzerland - Sunbeach
Sep 10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Huhnerstall
Sep 11 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Paunchy Cats
Sep 12 - Wroclaw, Poland - Klub Muzyczny Liverpool
Sep 13 - Reichenbach, Germany - Bergkeller
Sep 15 - Turku, Finland - Fuusio
Sep 16 - Helsinki, Finland - Bar Loose
Sep 18 - Grebbestad, Sweden - Rode Orm
Sep 19 - Gothenburg, Sweden - The Abyss
Sep 22 - Swindon, England - The Victoria
Sep 23 - Southampton, England - The Brook
Sep 24 - St Albans, England - The Horn
Sep 25 - Isle of Wight, England - Strings
Sep 26 - London, England - New Cross Inn
Sep 27 - Derby, England - The Victoria Inn
Sep 28 - Birmingham, England - Subside
Sep 30 - Newcastle, England - Trillians
Oct 1 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Bannermans
Oct 2 - Buckley, Wales - The Tivoli
Oct 3 - Harrogate, England - The Den
Oct 4 - Stockport, England - Spinning Top
Oct 16 - Arlington, TX - Heavy Metal Hall of Fame
Oct 17 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's
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