Watch Spread Eagle's 'Forbidden Local Honey' Visualizer

(Freeman) Hard rock veterans Spread Eagle are thrilled to release their new album 'The Brutal Divine,' out now via Frontiers Music Srl. The band also shares the new track "Forbidden Local Honey," along with an official visualizer.

The band comments: "Actually, we're not entirely sure what this song is about. There are references to the drug trade and to a certain singer who often flies between Brooklyn and Florida to ply his wares. Add in some sexual innuendos and it makes one hell of a sleazy rocker... Enjoy!"

'The Brutal Divine' is Spread Eagle's long-awaited fourth studio album and a fierce new chapter in the band's uncompromising legacy. Known for their raw energy, streetwise attitude, and explosive live performances, they once again prove why they remain a vital force in modern hard rock.

The band described the new record as "an emotionally and musically heavy body of songs showcasing a unique command of power, dynamics, and melody. We have harnessed the energy of years of non-stop touring and turned it into a metal/punk thrill ride of an album."

"Lyrically, 'The Brutal Divine' challenges us to question our views and ask if we're truly as free-thinking as we may believe. Once that question is posed, the album progresses towards uplifting messages of hope and community", they continued.

Spread Eagle are currently on the road on "The Brutal Divine Tour 2026," with dates across the US, and in UK and Europe throughout the summer. Watch the video and see the dates below:

"THE BRUTAL DIVINE TOUR 2026"

Jun 12 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz (album release party)

Jun 13 - Newark, DE - Halftime (album release party)

Jun 19 - Norton, WV - RimRocks Fest

Jul 3 - Jacksonville, FL - The Albatross

Jul 4 - Bunnell, FL - 1405 Saloon

Jul 9 - Riverhead, NY - Suffolk Theater

Jul 31 - Brooklyn, NY - Polish Slavic Center

Aug 1 - Fallston, MD - Fallston Barrel House

Aug 31 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Muzeum obchodu

Sep 2 - Velden am Worthersee, Austria - Bluesiana

Sep 4 - Moncalieri, Italy - McRyan's

Sep 5 - Issenheim, France - Rockfest

Sep 6 - Basel, Switzerland - Sunbeach

Sep 10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Huhnerstall

Sep 11 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Paunchy Cats

Sep 12 - Wroclaw, Poland - Klub Muzyczny Liverpool

Sep 13 - Reichenbach, Germany - Bergkeller

Sep 15 - Turku, Finland - Fuusio

Sep 16 - Helsinki, Finland - Bar Loose

Sep 18 - Grebbestad, Sweden - Rode Orm

Sep 19 - Gothenburg, Sweden - The Abyss

Sep 22 - Swindon, England - The Victoria

Sep 23 - Southampton, England - The Brook

Sep 24 - St Albans, England - The Horn

Sep 25 - Isle of Wight, England - Strings

Sep 26 - London, England - New Cross Inn

Sep 27 - Derby, England - The Victoria Inn

Sep 28 - Birmingham, England - Subside

Sep 30 - Newcastle, England - Trillians

Oct 1 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Bannermans

Oct 2 - Buckley, Wales - The Tivoli

Oct 3 - Harrogate, England - The Den

Oct 4 - Stockport, England - Spinning Top

Oct 16 - Arlington, TX - Heavy Metal Hall of Fame

Oct 17 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's

Related Stories

Spread Eagle Premiere 'Ant Farm' Video

Spread Eagle Announce New Album With 'Street Noise' Video

Singled Out: SupaFly's Hypothermia

News > Spread Eagle