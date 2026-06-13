Hear The Revivalists' 'Get It Honest' Title Track

(BHM) The Revivalists have shared their emotional new single, "Get It Honest," available now via Concord Records. The title track and musical centerpiece of their eagerly awaited new album sees frontman David Shaw looking back over the nearly two decades since he last had a drink, stirred in the middle of the night to write down some lines: "Well, I'm so bored, so bored of being sober/Maybe I'll go downtown, to some bar down on Decatur." It was the first time he'd ever had such a pre-dawn epiphany, the first time a song had ever arrived so urgently and simply. Shaw finished the song the next day, its verses drawing the battle lines between what he has been and can still become.

"'Get It Honest' came to me in a dream," says David Shaw. "It woke me up and pretty much demanded my attention right then and there. So there I was at 3 AM, lying in bed next to my wife, typing out the lyrics to what would become the song. Songs can come in all sorts of ways and carry various messages, too, but the most important takeaway from this for me is that they always find a way to hit you right when you need them the most or maybe when you can actually 'hear' them."

The Revivalists' sixth studio LP and first all-new full-length release in over three years, Get It Honest, arrives everywhere on Friday, July 24. Vinyl pre-orders/pre-saves are available now. The album includes such mature and magnetic highlights as the introspective "Razorblades and Runways" and the colossal opening track, "Heart Stop," both available everywhere now.

Already a top 10 single on the Billboard AAA chart, "Heart Stop" sees the band celebrating perseverance in the face of things you love so much they threaten to tear you apart, with Shaw squaring up to whatever is to come by howling en route to the climax, "I'm not afraid of the future comin' my way/I'm over wasting my time." Co-written by Shaw with 3x GRAMMY Award-nominated New Orleans musician Andriu "Yàno" Yanovski and The Revivalists drummer PJ Howard, the track is joined by an official music video streaming now on YouTube. Directed by filmmaker Caroline Iaffaldano and shot entirely through a first-person-view helmet cam, the instantly striking visual takes the viewer inside an iconic New Orleans shotgun house alongside talented dancer Malerie Dempster.

Produced once again by GRAMMY Award-winner Rich Costey (Vampire Weekend, Foo Fighters, Death Cab for Cutie) at Vermont's bucolic Guilford Sound - the same studio where The Revivalists and Costey previously collaborated on 2023's life-affirming fifth album, Pour It Out Into the Night - Get It Honest sees a veteran band enabled by hard-fought experience and boundless solidarity to strike a new path forward. Having embraced multiple musical personalities on previous records, the 12-track collection evinces a blessed cohesion, as if The Revivalists have finally found how they truly want to sound, at least for right now.

With seven of its eight members now fathers, Get It Honest is unquestionably a grown-folks record, built on songs about cutting yourself clear of a history that only drags you down and embracing the parts of your present that make you grateful to be here at all, like love and grace and salvation. Songs like "Lost and Found" and the emotional centerpiece title track mirror these realizations, harnessing a welcome restraint that highlights this almighty band's collective journey towards the future. With Get It Honest, The Revivalists take the time and energy to remind us all to look up and look ahead, to keep going, and never let our past define our destiny.

"To me, this album is about understanding this point and learning to work with it like a potter works the clay," Shaw reflects. "Our flaws and imperfections are what ultimately make us human and beautiful."

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