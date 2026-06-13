Judah & The Lion Plot North American Tour

(Shore Fire Media) Judah & The Lion will bring their new album I Am A Prism (out August 14 via Dualtone Records) across North America beginning September 17, with nearly 40 dates just announced including New York City (Webster Hall), Boston (Royale), Atlanta (Tabernacle), Austin (Emo's), Chicago (Riviera Theatre), Seattle (The Showbox), Los Angeles (The Fonda Theatre) and more, before wrapping with a Nashville homecoming at The Pinnacle on November 13.

Earlier this month, the band shared their first preview of the upcoming collection with rallying cry "Maybe The Best Is Now," which earned support on top playlists across platforms like Spotify's New Music Friday, Apple's New In Alternative and Amazon's Brand New Music.

"Maybe The Best Is Now" is a direct response to their 2019 release "Family / Best is yet to Come," and features the voices of their fans singing along at recent live shows - reintroducing an idea they first implemented on 2016's Folk Hop n Roll.

The track underscores the band's audience connection that has long been at the heart of their music and live show - a spirit they'll continue to carry with them across North America this fall. "Strangers in a room turning into something that looked an awful lot like family to Brian and I. Love refracting off of you and landing on us," reflects Judah Akers.

After a trilogy of celebrated releases navigating mental health struggles, heartbreak, addiction and grief, I Am A Prism finds Akers and Brian Macdonald emerging on the other side - ready to celebrate their 15-year musical journey, the community they've built along the way, a new chapter of fatherhood and the everyday miracles that make life meaningful. "We use our music to propel us through hard things in life and shoot us forward into a more hopeful space," says Macdonald. "Getting to that space isn't always easy, but we always come back better for it."

With over 900 million streams across platforms and a #1 radio hit with "Take It All Back," Judah & The Lion have brought their "powerful personal messages" (Billboard) from Good Morning America across continents - and back home again. On I Am A Prism, Akers and Macdonald team with Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter and composer Jeremy Lutito (NEEDTOBREATHE, Michigander, Wilder Woods) and mixer Ryan Hewitt (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Oasis) to bring that fan-favorite sound to new heights.

JUDAH & THE LION - TOUR DATES

September 17 - The Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN

September 18 - The Satellite Music Hall - Memphis, TN

September 19 - Iron City - Birmingham, AL

September 21 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

September 22 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

September 24 - Ozark Music Hall - Fayetteville, AR

September 25 - Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK

September 26 - The Studio at The Factory - Dallas, TX

September 27 - Emo's - Austin, TX

September 29 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

September 30 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

October 2 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

October 4 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

October 5 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

October 6 - Knitting Factory Spokane - Spokane, WA

October 8 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

October 9 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

October 16 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

October 17 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

October 18 - Manchester Music Hall - Lexington, KY

October 20 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

October 21 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

October 23 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

October 24 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

October 25 - Saint Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

October 27 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

October 28 - Royale - Boston, MA

October 30 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

October 31 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

November 1 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

November 3 - The National - Richmond, VA

November 4 - The Senate - Columbia, SC

November 6 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

November 7 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

November 8 - The Refinery - Charleston, SC

November 11 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

November 12 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

November 13 - The Pinnacle - Nashville, TN

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