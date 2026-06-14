Bruce Soord Remixes Jethro Tull Expanded 'J-Tull Dot Com: Another Cast Of The Net'

(RAM) Jethro Tull & InsideOutMusic are pleased to announce the release of 'J-Tull Dot Com: Another Cast Of The Net' on August 14th, 2026. This package shines a new light on Jethro Tull's 1999 album, newly remixed by Bruce Soord (The Pineapple Thief) in stereo and surround sound, including Dolby Atmos.
It will be available as a Ltd 3CD+Blu-ray set including the original mixes on CD1, the 2026 remixes on CD2, as well as a third disc of bonus material, including 6 completely unreleased studio tracks & 3 live recordings taken from the bands tour in 2000.
The blu-ray features Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound & 24bit stereo mixes of the main album, as well as 24bit stereo mixes of the bonus material (excl. live tracks). The package is completed by extensive liner notes by Martin Webb & archival photo material across 36-pages.
This will also mark the first time the album has been available on vinyl, with a Gatefold 180g 2LP + LP-booklet edition featuring the 2026 remix, plus studio bonus material
Listen to the newly remixed version of album opener 'Spiral' below:
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