Des Rocs Takes Fans 'To Hell and Back' With New Album

(PAA) With the release of his third studio album, To Hell and Back, Des Rocs doubles down on the larger-than-life sound that has made him one of rock's most compelling new voices.
Out today via Sumerian Records, the explosive, live-wire record finds the NYC songwriter and performer pushing modern rock to new heights with unrelenting energy, massive hooks, and arena-sized ambition.
Produced by Joe Chicarelli (The White Stripes, The Strokes), To Hell and Back was recorded live in New York City alongside Des Rocs' longtime bandmates William Tully and Eric Mendelsohn, capturing the immediacy and volatility that have made the project one of rock's most compelling live acts. Across eleven tracks, the album expands Des Rocs' widescreen sound into something sharper, stranger, and more emotionally exposed - merging glam-rock maximalism, downtown grit, cinematic balladry, and unfiltered live energy into a record that feels both classic and distinctly contemporary.
"I wanted to make something that felt huge," says Danny Rocco. "A sonic explosion that would hit like a freight train. But more than anything, I wanted to capture the natural energy of the band in a way that feels rare now. We recorded the entire album live in the heart of New York City. You can hear the room, the chaos, the humanity in it."
That sense of immediacy defines To Hell and Back. At a moment when much of modern rock has become increasingly polished and homogenized, Des Rocs leans into unpredictability and personality. The album moves fluidly between towering anthems and intimate moments without sacrificing scale, balancing massive hooks with raw, lived-in performances.
Singles "When The Love Is Gone" - currently climbing and broke the Top 50 on the Rock Radio charts, "The Juice," and "This Land" introduced different corners of the album's world - from snarling garage-glam and arena-sized choruses to darker, more cinematic textures. Meanwhile, tracks like "Fall Together" and "Sing Me Back To Sleep" reveal a more restrained and nuanced side of Des Rocs' songwriting, trading pure bombast for atmosphere, tension, and emotional weight. Arriving alongside the album is the official "Fall Together" music video, a live performance visual that captures the raw energy and magnetic stage presence that have become central to Des Rocs' reputation as one of modern rock's most explosive live acts.
"I need people to hear a Des Rocs song and immediately know it's us," Rocco explains. "Whether they love it or hate it, it has to feel undeniable. It has to sound human. It has to sound dangerous."
Over the last several years, Des Rocs has built one of the most singular trajectories in modern rock. The project has amassed more than 400 million global streams while earning placements across UFC, WWE, ESPN, Nissan campaigns, and the Borderlands 4 videogame soundtrack - including a cut with multi-platinum artist Zayn. Onstage, Des Rocs has toured alongside acts including Muse, The Rolling Stones, and The Cult, developing a reputation for explosive and unpredictable live performances.
But To Hell and Back marks a turning point. Less interested in nostalgia than reinvention, the album reframes rock music not as revivalism, but as something visceral, theatrical, and emotionally immediate again.
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