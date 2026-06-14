Dirty Heads' Duddy Duets With His Daughter On '2 Young'

(ASPR) Southern California's favorite sons, the RIAA Platinum Certified band Dirty Heads, are pleased to release their ninth full-length album, 7 Seas, via Better Noise Music.

They also serve up "2 YOUNG," which features a duet between singer Duddy and his daughter Sophia Lynn, proving that music is indeed the tie that binds. "I remember Sophia sitting in a high chair while we were writing 'Lay Me Down,' so to now have her featuring on our album is very special. Her voice was meant for this song," states Duddy.

Sophia Lynn weighs in about the track's heft, saying, "Getting to work with Dirty Heads was such a full circle moment for me. This track is so meaningful, and I'm so grateful to be a part of it. As someone who's just stepping into a new chapter of life after graduating high school, these lyrics really resonate with me. Growing up is exciting, but it can also be confusing, overwhelming, and messy. I hope this song reminds people that at whatever stage in life they're at, it's okay to not have everything figured out."

Earlier this week, DIRTY HEADS gave fans a sneak peek of the album with an intimate Q&A and listening party event at the Honda Lounge at the iHeartRadio Studios in L.A. The listening party and Q&A will be available for fans to watch on VEEPS in celebration of the release.

DIRTY HEADS will hit the road this summer for a co-headline trek with 311. They also have headline dates and festival appearances on deck. All forthcoming dates are below.

DIRTY HEADS' signature brew of sun-kissed reggae, breezy hip-hop, boundary-breaking alternative, and hazy pop is as intoxicating as ever on 7 Seas. Overall, the album represents yet another evolution for the beloved outfit.

Last month, DIRTY HEADS launched a collaboration with 4ocean - a global organization on a mission to end the ocean plastic crisis. Frontman Jared Watson embarked on an excursion alongside the 4ocean team. Together, they picked up trash from the shoreline of Key Largo at the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. The trash collected on the excursion has been recycled into a Dirty Heads 4ocean bracelet. Fans can help 4ocean pull even more plastic out of the ocean with purchase of the bracelets - either individually or as part of a very special and very limited, premium vinyl edition of the new album, which is now available for pre-order on the band's store.

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