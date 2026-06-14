Gideon Release 'Yeehaw' Visualizer

(Cosa Nostra) Tuscaloosa, Alabama quartet Gideon have dropped their new EP '4x4' and the official visualizer for "YEEHAW" via Sumerian Records. Leading up to the EP's release, the band shared "'Til The Wheels Fall Off", "Wrong One" and the EP title track "4x4".
"We're happy to finally present to you all, the '4x4' EP in its entirety! Shout out to Randy Lebouef and Ryan Leitru for helping us bring the vision to life, and we hope you all enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it!"
Fans down under will have their chance to giddy-up starting Friday, September 4 in Brisbane, Australia when Gideon hits the road with Bury Tomorrow and Headwreck, followed by dates in Osaka and Tokyo, Japan, with Bury Tomorrow on Monday, September 14 and Wednesday, September 16, respectively. Afterward, the band will be performing at this year's Aftershock on Saturday, October 3 in Sacramento, California.
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