Hear Sublime's First New Album In 30 Years 'Until the Sun Explodes'

(BEC) After nearly three decades, the legendary Southern California band Sublime-featuring original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh, alongside Jakob Nowell on vocals-returns with its first new album in 30 years, Until the Sun Explodes, available now via Atlantic Records/Regime Music Group/SVNBVRNT Records.
Featuring collaborations with H.R. of Bad Brains, Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise, G Love and more, the album stays rooted in the band's classic sound while opening a new chapter. The title track and lead single "Until the Sun Explodes" is currently #1 on the Mediabase Alternative radio chart and Billboard Alternative Airplay chart for the third consecutive week.
The ascent to #1 marks Sublime's second time topping the charts with their new music, along with their 2025 single "Ensenada," which remained #1 for 8 weeks and is also featured on Until the Sun Explodes. Fans can stream the new album here.
"This album is a thank you to the fans, an acknowledgment of our shared history, a victory lap epilogue, and most importantly a love letter to my father. Nothing has challenged me more than stepping into the role of Sublimes frontman and creating a record with the band. I owe my life to my dad, to Sublime, and to Southern California. Now is our time and the renaissance has begun. I'm truly proud and humbled to be a part of it. West Coast Alternative music is here to stay til the sun explodes." - Jakob Nowell
"Its so crazy that we are releasing a new album now, 30 years later and it literally sounds like we just stepped out of our van yesterday, to go play the chili cookoff in Long Beach! The legend continues!!!" - Bud Gaugh
"Our new album is delicious like a jalape-o" - Eric Wilson
To celebrate the release of the new album, Sublime has released a visual for the focus track "F.T.R.". The visual follows the previously released "Gangstalker," "Can't Miss You" and album title track/lead single "Until the Sun Explodes." "Until the Sun Explodes" finds Jakob Nowell honoring his late father, Bradley Nowell, while the song's official music video takes the viewer through various locations in Long Beach, CA, tied to the history of Sublime, where their presence feels embedded in the city. A timeless backyard party scene bridges multiple generations, featuring appearances by skateboard legends Christian Hosoi and Omar Hassan, representing Southern California's punk and skate culture. Bradley Nowell's influence and presence ties every band member to the moment, linking their legacy, the city, and the next generation.
Watch Sublime's 'Gangstalker' Visualizer
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