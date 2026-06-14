Joanne Shaw Taylor Is 'Tired Of Being Right'

(Noble) British blues-rock artist Joanne Shaw Taylor returns today with her powerful new single "Tired Of Being Right," alongside a new official music video, out now via Journeyman Records.

Taken from her forthcoming studio album The Trouble With Love, due October 23rd, the song captures the painful moment when hope finally gives way to acceptance, and when staying becomes harder than walking away.

Beginning with a delicate, atmospheric introduction before gradually unfolding into a slow-burning blues-rock confession, "Tired Of Being Right" finds Joanne at her most emotionally vulnerable. The song chronicles the realisation that love alone cannot change someone who refuses to change themselves, even after years of patience, sacrifice, and second chances.

"A very personal song for me," Joanne shares. "A song about always holding out hope that the one you love might finally step up but sadly sometimes you have to give yourself clarity and permission to leave. Sometimes people will never change no matter how long you invest in them."

That emotional reckoning echoes throughout the song's lyrics. Lines like "The truth's never kind and hope, boy, does she linger on" and "I'm tired of being right about you being wrong" capture the exhaustion of repeatedly confronting a reality you never wanted to accept. Rather than exploding into anger, Joanne delivers the song with hard-earned wisdom, allowing its emotional weight to build naturally as the story unfolds.

The accompanying music video brings those themes to life through the story of a couple trapped in a relationship neither can fully let go of. Intercut with performance footage of Joanne, the music video mirrors the song's push and pull between love, disappointment, and acceptance, ultimately arriving at the same difficult conclusion reflected in the lyrics.

"Tired Of Being Right" is the latest preview of The Trouble With Love, Joanne's highly anticipated new studio album produced by Kevin Shirley. On the album, Joanne dives headfirst into the beautiful chaos of the human heart, exploring the many forms love takes in our lives: the reckless kind that sweeps you off your feet, the quiet kind that steadies you, the kind that breaks you open, and the kind that puts you back together.

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