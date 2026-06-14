KALEO Share 'Still No Good' Video As Deluxe 'A/B' Album Arrives

(BHM) Icelandic rock band KALEO share their much-anticipated A/B (deluxe anniversary edition) double-LP, out now via Rhino Records. As well as commemorating their breakout record with a digital deluxe edition, KALEO will be pressing the album, alongside never-before-heard recordings and iconic live performances of original songs, into a limited edition vinyl double-LP.

To celebrate, the band have shared an official music video for "Still No Good", a grittier, bluesier rendition of "No Good", their 2016 Grammy-nominated hit single, they released two weeks ago. Directed by Justin Pagano and filmed at United Record Pressing, the same location they filmed the original "No Good" video, the music video transforms an intimate, live studio session into a reflection on time, artistic evolution, and legacy.

A brief interview with the members of KALEO, each offering their unique perspectives on the band's growth, is included at the very beginning of the film. Simple yet stylish, earthy yet sleek, the "Still No Good" music video looks back at an electric time in KALEO's history with fondness and learned insight.

The debut album spawned hits like "All The Pretty Girls," "No Good," and the global sensation "Way Down We Go," which landed at number one on Billboard's Alternative Rock chart, has nearly 4 billion streams and featured in over 3 million TikToks worldwide. The deluxe anniversary 2LP highlights the vinyl debut of the "Way Down We Go" stripped version, "Up In The Sky," a studio track previously unreleased outside of Iceland, and the premiere of a new spin on an old classic, "Still No Good."

KALEO will embark on an extensive North American Way Down We Go Tour this summer with very special guests Dawes, Darren Kiely, and 4x GRAMMY-nominee, singer-songwriter Elle King. Their summer run begins June 27 at The Novo in Los Angeles and will make its way up the West Coast, through the Rocky Mountains then into the Midwest and Canada before finishing on the East Coast in August. Notable stops include Colorado's famed Red Rocks, NYC's Pier 17, and Nashville's Pinnacle.

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