Samantha Fish Releases 'Paper Doll Live'

(Noble) GRAMMY nominated guitarist and songwriter Samantha Fish is pleased to announce the release of her new live album Paper Doll Live and new live single "Rusty Razor Live."

Fish's first official live album, Paper Doll Live, captures the electrifying stage presence that has made her one of the most compelling performers in modern blues and roots music.

Recorded at Knoxville's historic Bijou Theatre, Paper Doll Live marks Samantha Fish's first official live album. Capturing a band firing on all cylinders in front of a packed crowd, the record features soaring harmonies from Nashville gospel legends The McCrary Sisters and showcases the raw intensity that has made Fish one of the most celebrated live performers in contemporary roots music.

Samantha Fish's electrifying stage presence is on full display on Paper Doll Live, a collection that captures the acclaimed guitarist, singer, and songwriter at her most powerful. As PopMatters notes, the album finds Fish "doing what she does better than almost anybody currently wandering the American roots-and-blues highway: taking a stage and turning it into a weather system."

Her reputation as a live performer is equally celebrated by Vintage Guitar, which calls her "a triple-threat performer" and declares that "you'd be hard-pressed to find a better, blues-based rock-and-roll show." Throughout the set, Fish delivers what Offbeat describes as "punchy songs, impassioned vocals, [and] tear-it-up guitar solos," while Guitar Player praises Paper Doll Live as "arguably Fish's most authentic concert souvenir."

The two-time GRAMMY nominee has built her reputation the old-school way: onstage, with a live show critics have called "wild, raunchy... an absolute must-see" and praised for its "savage guitar work and commanding stage presence." Paper Doll Live captures that energy in full force - raw, immediate, and impossible to fake.

"There's a fire that comes across in live performance that doesn't always translate in studio albums," says Fish. "The stage lays all of that bare."

Emerging from Kansas City's rich blues lineage and shaped by influences ranging from Prince and Leonard Cohen to the legends of Mississippi Hill Country blues, Fish has spent her career transforming live performance into both proving ground and catharsis. From cold-calling bars as a teenager to headlining international festivals, she has forged a live show that balances grit, vulnerability, and explosive musicianship.

"If Paper Doll was a declaration of artistic power," Fish says, "Paper Doll Live is the sound of that power unleashed.

With the release of Paper Doll Live and tour dates stateside and internationally ahead, Samantha Fish continues to cement her status as one of the most electrifying live performers in modern roots music.

Stream all the video performances from the live album from the YouTube playlist below. The album is available on vinyl, CD and digital here.

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