The Damn Truth Share 'The Willow' Remastered To Celebrate New Deal

(Noble) Following the success of their critically acclaimed, JUNO Award-nominated self-titled album, The Damn Truth are thrilled to be joining the Frontiers Music family as the label prepares the worldwide release of The Damn Truth Deluxe Edition with bonus track on September 11, 2026.

To celebrate the announcement, the band will release a 2026 remastered version of "The Willow" (2026) as the focus single from the Deluxe Edition campaign. Originally featured on the band's critically acclaimed self-titled album, produced by legendary Grammy Award-winning producer Bob Rock (Metallica, Motley Crue, Bon Jovi, The Offspring), the track launches an exciting new chapter as The Damn Truth prepare to bring the album to a worldwide audience through its first global physical release.

The album will be released in 4 different vinyl colours including black vinyl, coke bottle clear vinyl, gold vinyl, and red & white splatter vinyl, which can be pre-ordered here.

Originally released in 2025, The Damn Truth marked a defining moment in the band's career. Produced by Bob Rock, the self-titled album showcased a band operating at the height of its creative powers, blending timeless rock and roll, blues-infused swagger, powerful songwriting, and the unmistakable voice of frontwoman Lee-la Baum.

Atmospheric, powerful, and deeply emotive, "The Willow" has become a fan favourite since the album's release. Showcasing the band's ability to balance raw rock energy with vulnerability and soul, the song captures the spirit of a band that has spent more than a decade forging its own path through relentless touring, unwavering determination and a fierce commitment to authentic rock and roll.

Like the solitary tree depicted on its striking artwork, "The Willow" is a song about endurance. Rooted deeply yet constantly moving with the wind, it reflects the journey of a band that has never stopped believing in its vision, while building a growing international audience one stage at a time.

Speaking about the album and this next chapter, the band said: "When we began writing what would become our self-titled album, The Damn Truth, we knew there was only one way forward: to dig deeper than we'd ever gone before. Not because anyone expected it of us, but because there was a fire burning in this band a hunger to create something honest, something powerful, something that would move us as much as the records that shaped our lives.

"Bringing Bob Rock into the fold took that vision to another level. There was something truly magical in the air during those sessions, an energy that's hard to explain and impossible to manufacture. We weren't just making a record we were chasing a feeling, capturing moments that felt bigger than ourselves and committing them to tape.

"What happened next was beyond anything we could have imagined. Watching these songs find their way into your lives has been the greatest reward we've ever known as artists. Time and again, we've heard your stories, your interpretations, and the deeply personal connections you've forged with this music. That's the real magic of rock & roll. Once the songs leave our hands, they belong to all of us.

"It's been an incredible journey so far, and yet we've only just begun! We are thrilled to announce a new partnership with Frontiers Music and the worldwide release of The Damn Truth Deluxe Edition. Featuring a bonus tracks and new surprises, this marks our first global release with Frontiers and a chance to bring these songs to an even wider audience around the world.

"To celebrate, we'll be hitting the road for an extensive UK and European tour, including select dates this fall alongside the legendary band Europe. We can't wait to share these nights with you - SEE YOU OUT THERE!"

As The Damn Truth prepares to launch their next chapter with Frontiers Music, the band are also gearing up for their busiest period of touring yet.

With more than 40 headline, festival and special guest appearances scheduled between June and October, the run includes appearances at Azkena Rock Festival, Stonedead Festival and FESTIMUSIK, as well as selected dates alongside rock legends Europe on their "The Final Countdown" 40th Anniversary Tour.

"THE DAMN TRUTH" - DELUXE EDITION

TRACK LISTING

1. Be Somebody

2. I Just Gotta Let You Know

3. Love Outta Luck

4. If I Don't Make It Home

5. Better This Way

6. Mirror Mirror

7. All Night Long

8. The Willow

9. Addicted

10. Killer Whale

11. The Dying Dove

12. Be Somebody - Live at Hotel2Tango (Bonus Track)

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