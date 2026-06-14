Valley Have A Cow With 'Vending Machine' Video

(IC) Multi-JUNO nominated alternative-pop band Valley have released their new track "Vending Machine". The new single is released alongside an official music video and marks the first new music from Valley in nearly two years since the release of their critically acclaimed third studio album, Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden.

Opening with the provocative question, "do you need to be entertained?," the new single delivers pure entertainment with it's playful lyrics and nostalgic alt-pop production. The track explores the unspoken give-and-take that exists within relationships and how they can often feel conditional and performative.

In the band's words, "'Vending Machine' is a song about transactional relationships with people. A Vending Machine exists to give things on demand. It doesn't have needs or emotions. People only approach it when they want something. A source of comfort, attention, validation, or entertainment. It's love that depends on output, not connection."

Valley are eager to begin teasing their next era of music through a run of upcoming live shows. This summer they are hitting the road for a number of festival appearances across Canada including Osheaga, Rock The Park and Area 506. They will also take the stage at The Theatre at Grand Canadian Resort supporting the All American Rejects.

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