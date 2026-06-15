Dickies Release 1980 Live Show As 'What Once Was'

(Cleopatra) This month, Cleopatra celebrate the 50th birthday of punk with a live look at the early Dickies - What Once Was, described by Leonard Graves das their best concert recording ever, and a rare glimpse into the sonic showmanship of the original Dickies line-up, with Graves joined by Chuck Wagon, Steve Hufsteter, Karlos Kaballero and Stan Lee.

Recorded live at Euphoria Tavern, Portland, on March 13, 1980, What Once Was captures the band tearing through highlights from their first two albums, The Incredible Shrinking Dickies and Dawn of the Dickies, released on A&M in 1979.

It's as breakneck a performance as you could imagine, with The Dickies powering through uniquely manic versions of favorites "Give It Back," "You Drive Me Ape (You Big Gorilla)" and "Hideous," plus of course :Gigantor," and all wrapped up in an original cover painting from pop-surrealist master KRK Ryden, who has also designed artwork for Michael Jackson, Aerosmith, Tyler The Creator and others!

"If anyone asks me about a Dickies live record," says Leonard, "This is the one I recommend." Stream it here or order CD/vinyl here

There's more, as well. Head on over to cleorecs.com and feast your eyes on a shelf load of further Dickies goodies, from limited edition 45s, classic album reissues, a few more live shows... there's even a really cool cashmere-blend sweater, so you can wear your allegiance on your chest.

The real biggie, though, is The Dickies And Me: The Life and Times of Leonard Graves Philllips , the King Dickie's long-awaited autobiography, chock full of candid stories told with Leonard's signature quirky sense of humor, hundreds of photos, awesome illustrations by KRK Ryden, and a 7" vinyl single.

Inviting you to step into an exceptionally warped, wild, and weird world, this isn't your typical rock memoir. It's a raw, funny, and deeply personal journey through Leonard's life - from a turbulent childhood to the crazed early days of punk in L.A., through the drug-fueled darkness of the '90s and into the strange digital wilderness of the modern era. Publishing on August 21, it promises to be one of the reads of the year.

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