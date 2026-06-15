Emerson, Lake & Palmer's 'Brain Salad Surgery' Gets Audiophile Upgrade

(MoFi) Emerson, Lake & Palmer's 1973 progressive-rock masterpiece, Brain Salad Surgery, is being reissued in audiophile sound by Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab. Available on June 19, 2026, this platinum-certified milestone is issued as a numbered-edition 180g 33RPM vinyl LP (order here) and a numbered-edition Hybrid SACD (order here).

These definitive reissues bring the visionary depth and virtuosic musicianship of Keith Emerson, Greg Lake, and Carl Palmer to the fore with spectacular dimensionality, breadth, and clarity.

Sourced from the original master tapes, the 180g 33RPM LP reissue was mastered at MoFi's Northern California studio from the 1/4" / 15 IPS analog tape to DSD 256 to an analog console to the lathe and pressed at Fidelity Record Pressing.

Regarded by Carl Palmer as his favorite Emerson, Lake & Palmer studio album, Brain Salad Surgery remains a benchmark achievement in progressive rock, a legacy encapsulated by bassist-guitarist Greg Lake's famous opening line: "Welcome back, my friends, to the show that never ends." Originally released in late 1973, the trio's fourth studio blockbuster finds the band taking front-to-back control of its creative direction by incorporating several studio firsts. Decades later, the record's cohesive blend of musicianship, songwriting, and production remains revered.

To optimize the process of making the record from start to finish, the collective established its own label, Manticore Records, and developed the material organically inside an empty cinema transformed into a constraint-free practice space. This meticulous approach is rendered on the reissue with broad soundstages, pinpoint detail, and a black, whisper-quiet noise floor that exposes the copious textures and tempo changes of the exceptional production.

The session work began at Olympic Studios and continued at Advision Studios, where the group became the first to use the cutting-edge polyphonic synthesizer on "Jerusalem," a bold adaptation of William Blake's poem. Brain Salad Surgery balances this technical ambition with striking moments of contrast, including the beautiful, poetic acoustic ballad "Still... You Turn Me On." The album's classical-rock fusion peaks on "Toccata," Emerson, Lake & Palmer's bold adaptation of composer Alberto Ginastera's First Piano Concerto, complete with Palmer's proto-electronic triggered drum synthesizers. It also reaches grand heights on the epic, nearly 30-minute "Karn Evil 9" suite. Co-written by King Crimson co-founder Peter Sinfield, the multi-movement tale finds the band pulling out all the stops, from Emerson's mimicking Minimoog solos to ferocious collective interplay.

Great care has also been extended to the faithful reproduction of the album's coveted, original packaging. Designed by iconic artist H.R. Giger, the striking cover art visually combines an industrial machine with a human skull and the recognizable ELP logo. For the 180g vinyl release, MoFi has meticulously reproduced the deluxe double gatefold Stoughton jacket complete with a fold-out die-cut insert. Due to this non-traditional configuration, the LP will ship shrink-wrapped rather than in a standard sealed polybag to protect the specialized jacket from damage during transit. The Hybrid SACD edition is elegantly housed in a mini-LP-style gatefold package complete with a fold-out insert.

Vinyl Track Listing:

Side One:

Jerusalem

Toccata

Still... You Turn Me On

Benny the Bouncer

Karn Evil 9: 1st Impression - Part 1

Side Two:

Karn Evil 9: 1st Impression - Part 2

Karn Evil 9: 2nd Impression

Karn Evil 9: 3rd Impression

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