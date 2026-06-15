Goose Livestreaming Madison Square Garden Concert

(The Oriel Company) Amazon Music announced it will livestream Goose's sold-out show at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 20. The broadcast will be available to watch for free worldwide starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on the Amazon Music app, Twitch, Fire TV, and Prime Video. Watch the broadcast here.

The livestream marks a highlight of Goose's 2026 Summer Tour, which features some of the most ambitious routing of the band's career thus far, reinforcing their steady ascent into premier venues across the continent. The two-night stand at Madison Square Garden (June 19-20) is among the tour's most anticipated stops, alongside sold-out runs at Boston's Leader Bank Pavilion and Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Goose's sixth studio album, BIG MODERN!, arrived via No Coincidence Records on June 12. A fully immersive world of sound that ingeniously captures what it feels like to move through today's overstimulated, hyperconnected society, BIG MODERN! includes such evocative singles as "Torero" and the rapturous "Good2B," both available to stream now. BIG MODERN! Is a project born out of Goose's newfound creative and collaborative freedom. The record opens up a new, future-facing era for the band, introducing 15 tracks that highlight the musical evolution of the four-piece, built on the back of their improvisational prowess. The album beckons listeners with high-energy pop grooves and searing guitar riffs. These highs are punctuated by their musical counterparts. BIG MODERN!'s genre-bending orchestration moves between haunting, driving distortion and gorgeous choral harmonies.

Fans can tune in to the free livestream on Friday, June 20 on the Amazon Music app, Twitch, Fire TV, Prime Video, and the Amazon Live Channel on Fire TV and Samsung TV Plus.

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